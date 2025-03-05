Sharks flanker James Venter becomes the latest Premiership addition

Sharks flanker James Venter has signed for Gloucester ahead of next season, as originally reported by RugbyPass.

The 28-year-old has spent the past five seasons with the Sharks, joining from the Lions in 2020, winning the 2024 Challenge Cup in the process.

The Sharks beat none other than Venter’s future employers in the Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium, with the flanker starting in the final.

Venter will help fill a void in the Cherry and Whites back-row next season with Zach Mercer expected to leave Kingsholm to join Toulon in the Top 14. Glasgow Warriors back-row Jack Mann is also expected to move south to help bolster Gloucester’s options at the back of the scrum.

With the Sharks sitting in fourth place in the United Rugby Championship ladder currently, the South African still has the opportunity to end his time in Durban with more silverware. Additionally, the Sharks travel to Lyon next month in the Challenge Cup round of 16, as they look to retain their title.

“I’m pleased to have signed for Gloucester Rugby next season,” Venter said after signing.

“I was really impressed by the vision the club has for the future, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that.

“I’ve heard amazing things about Kingsholm and the incredible support from the fans. That played a huge role in my decision to move to England. I can’t wait to experience it all firsthand!”

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington added: “James will be a really welcome addition here at Kingsholm, and we’re delighted to get the deal over the line.

“He’ll bring energy and power in attack and defence, and I know they’re things that will excite the crowd and get them off their seats.

“He’s another quality addition to our squad for next season and we’re really excited for his arrival.”