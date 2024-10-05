Seven-try Bulls make it another miserable URC away day for Ulster

Ulster’s miserable away record in the United Rugby Championship continued as they suffered a 47-21 defeat to Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. The Belfast side have registered just one win on their travels since New Year’s Day and never looked like making it two despite levelling at 7-7 inside 10 minutes.

Beaten in the 2023/24 Grand Final by Glasgow on home soil last season, the Bulls ran in seven tries to claim the bonus point as they followed up last week’s victory over Edinburgh.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel and Johan Grobbelaar all crossed in the first half, Boeta Chamberlain adding the extras each time, after Jacob Stockdale’s try, converted by Nathan Doak, had pulled Ulster level.

Canan Moodie, Cameron Hanekom, Chamberlain and Elrigh Louw, Kriel converting two of them and Keagan Johannes one, added further scores in the second half for Bulls.

Ben Carson and Stewart Moore grabbed late tries, both converted by James Humphreys, for Ulster, who have now lost on their last four visits to South Africa.

Attack 91 Passes 167 67 Ball Carries 106 258m Post Contact Metres 359m 4 Line Breaks 4