The majority of Kiwi Super Rugby players aren’t happy with the makeup of the new All Blacks coaching group, according to a sensational new poll.

A 40-question survey conducted by Country Sport Breakfast producer Sam Casey has offered an insight into the real opinions New Zealand’s Super Rugby players – and the results of the first question could ruffle some feathers at New Zealand Rugby.

Casey says he conducted the poll with “over 100 players” that ranged from senior All Blacks to Super Rugby newcomers, asking them 40 questions about the state of NZ rugby.

The anonymous polling was done during the period of March-June this year, and included at least 15 players from every Kiwi Super Rugby franchise.

The first question asked was: “Did the NZRU get it right with their All Black coaching group?”

The results revealed that, of the players polled, the majority weren’t happy with who NZ Rugby picked in the current All Blacks coaching setup.

Almost half (46 per cent) said they believed NZ Rugby didn’t get the decision right, while 26 per cent said they were “happy with Ian Foster but not the assistant coaches”.

Only 28 per cent of the players polled agreed with NZ Rugby’s decision.

The bombshell results mirror the opinions of some fans who believed Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who led his team to three-straight Super Rugby titles, deserved to succeed Steve Hansen as All Blacks head coach instead of Foster.

The Country Sport Breakfast, which airs weekdays 6am to 9am on Gold, will roll out the results of the rest of the poll over throughout the week.

Some of the other surprising poll results include:

Who is the best player in NZ rugby?

Beauden Barrett: 40 per cent

Ardie Savea: 20 per cent

Brodie Retallick: 12 per cent

Eight others: 28 per cent

Who is the best player 23 years of age or under in NZ rugby?

Jordie Barrett: 33 per cent

Will Jordan: 22 per cent

Luke Jacobson: 14 per cent

Sevu Reece: 14 per cent

Six others: 17 per cent

Who is the best first five in NZ rugby?

Beauden Barrett: 58 per cent

Richie Mo’unga: 32 per cent

Aaron Cruden: 9 per cent

One other: 1 per cent

Who is the best winger in NZ rugby?

George Bridge: 46 per cent

Sevu Reece: 21 per cent

Rieko Ioane: 13 per cent

Ben Lam: 11 per cent

Four others: 9 per cent

Who is the best midfielder in NZ rugby?

Anton Lienert-Brown: 66 per cent

Jack Goodhue: 21 per cent

Ngani Laumape: 11 per cent

Two others: 3 per cent

Who is the best fullback in NZ rugby?

Damian McKenzie: 47 per cent

Jordie Barrett: 25 per cent

David Havili: 18 per cent

Beauden Barrett: 10 per cent

Two minutes to go, down 4, need to score a try. Whose hands do you want the ball in?

Damian McKenzie: 30 per cent

Beauden Barrett: 24 per cent

Richie Mo’unga: 10 per cent

17 others: 46 per cent

Who will be the next breakout star and make the All Blacks?

Cullen Grace: 17 per cent

Hoskins Sotutu: 14 per cent

Mark Telea: 12 per cent

27 others: 53 per cent

Who is the best professional coach you’ve had?

Tony Brown: 17 per cent

Scott Robertson: 16 per cent

Dave Rennie: 9 per cent

Warren Gatland: 9 per cent

Jason Holland: 9 per cent

16 others: 40 per cent