Grand Slam-chasing France boss Fabien Galthie has said he is “very well” after it was revealed by French officials this week that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The 51-year-old is now self-isolating, but he shared a message on Twitter to show his gratitude for the messages he has received and provide an update on his health. 

His focus has clearly not strayed from the job he has at hand with Les Bleus in this Guinness Six Nations, though. He said they are “adapting and preparing” for their contest with Scotland at the Stade de France next weekend, in which the build-up will be peculiar. 

“Dear friends, thank you for your messages,” he wrote. “I am very well. We are adapting and preparing for the next event, France-Scotland at the Stade de France. See you soon.”

France announced their 31-man squad on Wednesday for the next round of the Six Nations and they will assemble on Sunday, but they will initially have to make do without Galthie who will still be isolating.  

In addition to the head coach, they will also be without an unnamed member of staff and assistant coach William Servat after it was revealed that other positive cases have affected the France management. 

The French rugby federation said: “Additional PCR tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as Sunday in the evening as soon as the players and staff arrive at the National Rugby Centre in Marcoussis. Once the tests are completed, everyone will be placed in isolation awaiting the results.”

France have won their opening two matches of the Six Nations and are in the hunt for their first Grand Slam since 2010. They face a Scotland side that have already produced a shock win against England at Twickenham this Six Nations, their first since 1983, although their confidence will have been dented after a loss to Wales at Murrayfield last Saturday.

