French officials have confirmed that Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19 and must isolate for a period of seven days, disrupting his preparations ahead of the Guinness Six Nations round three France match versus Scotland on February 28.

Galthie guided his team to their second away victory in consecutive weekends when they picked off Ireland in Dublin last Sunday just eight days after they had comfortably beaten Italy in Rome. That Aviva Stadium success put the French on top of the Six Nations table – ahead of Wales on points difference – heading into their next match.

However, the French have returned from Dublin without a clean bill of health as the situation with Galthie and another staff member has impacted the camp currently taking place at Marcoussis.

A Tuesday afternoon statement from the French rugby federation read: “France rugby team coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following a test this morning in the verification of a PCR test carried out the day before.

“During this test, the France group tested negative with the exception of two members of the management, including Fabien Galthie. In accordance with the health protocol in force, the two members of the management, whose isolation began last night [Monday], will continue to isolate themselves for seven days. Their activities will continue to be carried out remotely. To date, no symptoms have been observed.

“An additional test, carried out on Wednesday morning at the National Rugby Centre, will be carried out with the entire France group. Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening at the National Rugby Centre. The announcement of the 31 players for the match against Scotland will come this Wednesday, February 17.”

A statement earlier on Tuesday by the French on the developing situation had stated: “In accordance with health protocol, all team members and management were isolated this morning. Interactions are kept to a minimum.”

