Grand Slam hopefuls France have suffered a setback in their preparations for their round three match of the Guinness Six Nations versus Scotland on February 28 as their entire playing squad and management were isolated on Tuesday morning following last Sunday’s round two win over Ireland in Dublin.   

One member of their technical staff has tested positive while there is also an unproven case surrounding boss Fabien Galthie. It comes after France went back on top of the Six Nations table – ahead of Wales on points difference – following their weekend victory in Ireland eight days after they had defeated Italy in Rome. 

A statement from the French rugby federation read: “Following the PCR tests carried out last night (Monday) in Marcoussis with the XV of France, all the players tested negative, a member of the technical staff tested positive, as well as a suspicious and unproven case concerning Fabien Galthie who will be tested again this morning (Tuesday).

“In accordance with health protocol, all team members and management were isolated this morning. Interactions are kept to a minimum.

“An additional test at the National Rugby Centre will be carried out on Wednesday morning for the entire selection. Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening at the National Rugby Centre. The announcement of the 31 players for the Scotland game will come this Wednesday evening, February 17.”

Tipped to win a first Six Nations title since 2010, France have been enjoying life under Galthie who took over from Jacques Brunel following the 2019 World Cup. Ex-Clermont full-back Nick Abendanon took RugbyPass at the weekend: “It just seems like they are enjoying their rugby again.

“You talked to a lot of the French guys when I was at Clermont about going to camps and they were all coming back just hating it, they were drained and it was just an absolute slog but I get a feeling that this is different now. They actually enjoy going over there to train and be together as a team – and that is definitely showing in the way they are playing.”

 

