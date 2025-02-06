Edinburgh confirm Jamie Ritchie exit and his new club

Former Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie will leave Edinburgh Rugby to sign for Perpignan it has been confirmed this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will join the French club next season following the end of his Edinburgh contract. It will bring to an end 11 seasons at the club.

Ritchie was educated at Strathallan School after being awarded a Judo Scholarship when he was at U13s level before he fell in love with rugby under the guidance of DoR Andy Henderson. He signed on with Edinburgh at just 17.

Why can’t England win the tight games? | RPTV In the latest episode of Boks Office the guys speculate as to why England are struggling to win. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Why can’t England win the tight games? | RPTV In the latest episode of Boks Office the guys speculate as to why England are struggling to win. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Now 28, the back-row made his senior debut in 2014 and has spent his entire professional career with the Scottish capital side, reaching the 100-cap mark last season to become the team’s 40th centurion.

Ritchie told the club website: “I have literally grown up at this club over the last 10 years and this has been an incredibly hard decision for me and my family to move on. I have absolutely loved my time here and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has been a part of that journey, this club means so much to me.

“I just feel that now is the time for a new challenge in a new country and for us as a family to experience a completely different lifestyle. As always I will be fully committed to the team until the end of the season.”

A product of Howe of Fife RFC, Ritchie further underlined his leadership credentials by co-captaining the side alongside Grant Gilchrist during the 2022/23 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Coach Sean Everitt added: “We have tried our best to keep Jamie at the club but we must respect his personal decision. We wish him the very best in this move to Perpignan. He has spent 10 great years at the club. He joined us as a schoolboy and leaves as a proud centurion.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played until the end of the season and we know Jamie will give his all every time he pulls on the Edinburgh jersey.”

Perpignan are currently 11th in the Top 14.