Scotland centre recalled as Saints bid to do the double over Prem Champs

By Sam Smith
Rory Hutchinson /PA

    Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson has been recalled to the Northampton Saints starting line-up for their final home game of the season, against Exeter Chiefs, a side they have already beaten on the road this season.

    Hutchinson is one of two changes from the side who beat Wasps last weekend, with prop Ehren Painter being named in the starting side. Hutchinson, who has three caps to his name for Scotland, has overcome a calf strain to be included.

    Boyd’s charges head into Round 21 in fifth place in the Gallagher Premiership table, and will look to complete a season’s double over reigning champions Exeter Chiefs in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 4,000 supporters.

    Tommy Freeman, Ollie Sleightholme and Taqele Naiyaravoro form an unchanged back three for Saints, with Matt Proctor retaining his spot in the centres to partner the returning Hutchinson, while Tom James and Dan Biggar continue in the half-back berths for the second week running

    Club co-captain Alex Waller joins Sam Matavesi – who this week extended his stay in Northampton with a new contract – and Painter in the front row, while David Ribbans and Api Ratuniyarawa remain in an unchanged engine room behind them.

    Courtney Lawes starts again at flanker and partners Saints’ co-captain Lewis Ludlam, while Tom Wood continues in the No. 8 shirt after his match-winning score last weekend.

    Emmanuel Iyogun, Alex Moon and Alex Coles will all look to make an impact off Northampton’s bench, meanwhile Alex Mitchell returns to the side from injury for the first time since April to take his place amongst the replacements.

    NORTHAMPTON SAINTS:
    15 Tommy Freeman
    14 Ollie Sleightholme
    13 Matt Proctor
    12 Rory Hutchinson
    11 Taqele Naiyaravoro
    10 Dan Biggar
    9 Tom James
    1 Alex Waller (co-capt)
    2 Sam Matavesi
    3 Ehren Painter
    4 David Ribbans
    5 Api Ratuniyarawa
    6 Courtney Lawes
    7 Lewis Ludlam (co-capt)
    8 Tom Wood

    REPLACEMENTS:
    16 Mike Haywood
    17 Emmanuel Iyogun
    18 Paul Hill
    19 Alex Moon
    20 Alex Coles
    21 Alex Mitchell
    22 James Grayson
    23 Fraser Dingwall

