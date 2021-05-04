10:45am, 04 May 2021

Scarlets back-rower Blade Thomson has signed a new contract to stay at Parc y Scarlets. The versatile forward, capped ten times by Scotland, arrived in Llanelli from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes in 2018. The 30-year-old has since made 31 appearances for the Welsh region, earning himself an international call-up to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomson appeared for the Scots at the 2019 World Cup in Japan and following some impressive displays in the Scarlets jersey this season, he has kept him in the international fold and he last appeared in the Guinness Six Nations versus Wales in February.

“It is fantastic that Blade has signed a new deal with the Scarlets,” said head coach Glenn Delaney. “Blade is a real athlete, a player who can produce game-changing moments as he showed in our derby win over the Ospreys over Christmas.

Can the Chiefs take down the Crusaders in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final?

“He has proven himself at international level, is a player who has a lot of experience in Super Rugby and has grown into an important and influential member of our squad.”

Commenting on the new deal, Blade, 30, said: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract with the Scarlets. “Ever since myself and my family have arrived here, we have been made to feel welcome by everyone at the Scarlets, team-mates, staff and supporters.

?? A new deal for Blade!! Blade yn arwyddo cytundeb newydd ? ? https://t.co/q5fZ4FTMr9 pic.twitter.com/YgT6J79k2G — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) May 4, 2021

“It has been a tough season for a number of reasons, but there is a huge amount of quality in the squad – experienced internationals and talented young players who have stepped up and made their mark. I am excited by what this group can produce in the coming years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blade becomes the latest international to have re-signed for the Scarlets, following Wyn Jones, Aaron Shingler and Ryan Elias. Highly-rated youngsters Carwyn Tuipulotu and Morgan Jones have also agreed to new deals, along with prop Javan Sebastian.