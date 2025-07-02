'Scary how good he's going to be': Ronan O'Gara in awe of English Lion

Former British & Irish Lions fly-half Ronan O’Gara has said it is “scary how good” Fin Smith is going to be following his performance against the Reds on Wednesday.

The Ireland great, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports in Brisbane, analysed the Englishman’s 30-minute cameo from the bench in their 52-12 win.

Alongside fellow former Lions fly-half Dan Biggar, the pair dissected the final try of the match, and the final play, as Smith delivered a long-range pass to put Garry Ringrose in for a try. After failing to pick the right option earlier in his performance, albeit resulting in a try for Jac Morgan, Smith was praised for adapting on the go and swiftly learning.

While Biggar said he is “99 per cent sure” that Finn Russell will start in the No.10 jersey for the first Test against the Wallabies, he believes Smith is now in pole position to occupy the fly-half slot on the bench ahead of his compatriot Marcus Smith, saying “he just looks like a Test player.”

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 2 Tries 8 1 Conversions 6 0 Drop Goals 0 123 Carries 118 5 Line Breaks 10 14 Turnovers Lost 17 6 Turnovers Won 7

O’Gara agreed, saying: “It’s scary how good he’s going to be, this guy has a massive future.

“It’s fantastic to see a guy play with that freedom.”

Biggar added: “He’s probably moved himself up and assured himself into that bench position at the minute. Being on the bench tonight, Marcus not being involved, we’ll have to wait and see where Marcus will play, maybe at No.15, maybe on the bench, we’re not quite sure.

“Finn Russell is probably going to start that first Test, 99 per cent sure, but what you have with Fin Smith is a guy who is good with his shape, understands, learns quickly on the pitch and doesn’t make too many errors.

“I think when you’ve got Finn Russell on the pitch and you may need to change it for somebody who’s a safer pair of hands or someone who does the basics well, he’s a great option to have.”