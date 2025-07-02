'Scary how good he's going to be': Ronan O'Gara in awe of English Lion
Former British & Irish Lions fly-half Ronan O’Gara has said it is “scary how good” Fin Smith is going to be following his performance against the Reds on Wednesday.
The Ireland great, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports in Brisbane, analysed the Englishman’s 30-minute cameo from the bench in their 52-12 win.
Alongside fellow former Lions fly-half Dan Biggar, the pair dissected the final try of the match, and the final play, as Smith delivered a long-range pass to put Garry Ringrose in for a try. After failing to pick the right option earlier in his performance, albeit resulting in a try for Jac Morgan, Smith was praised for adapting on the go and swiftly learning.
While Biggar said he is “99 per cent sure” that Finn Russell will start in the No.10 jersey for the first Test against the Wallabies, he believes Smith is now in pole position to occupy the fly-half slot on the bench ahead of his compatriot Marcus Smith, saying “he just looks like a Test player.”
O’Gara agreed, saying: “It’s scary how good he’s going to be, this guy has a massive future.
“It’s fantastic to see a guy play with that freedom.”
Biggar added: “He’s probably moved himself up and assured himself into that bench position at the minute. Being on the bench tonight, Marcus not being involved, we’ll have to wait and see where Marcus will play, maybe at No.15, maybe on the bench, we’re not quite sure.
“Finn Russell is probably going to start that first Test, 99 per cent sure, but what you have with Fin Smith is a guy who is good with his shape, understands, learns quickly on the pitch and doesn’t make too many errors.
“I think when you’ve got Finn Russell on the pitch and you may need to change it for somebody who’s a safer pair of hands or someone who does the basics well, he’s a great option to have.”
Hmm, think this is a ‘media’ comment to drive views rather than a sincerely held view. FS made several pretty poor decisions and deliveries.
One specific, a poor kick into touch with what looked like a 4 on 2 outside him ….
I totally agree with ROG re Fin Smith but to suggest he might be someone to turn to for a “safer pair of hands” than Finn Russell shows he doesn't know Russell. Yes Russell takes risks but only when he's chasing a lead. Do you sit back and accept defeat or do you take every opportunity to turn the tables however risky. It more often pays off with Russell than otherwise. Calcutta Cup Twickenham 2019 half time 31-7; 70 min 31-31 Farrell hooked/ Ford on; 80 minutes 31-38 to Scotland; 82 minutes Ford scored and converted = 38-38
Marcus definitely isn’t going to be anywhere near the test team - that’s for sure!
The assumption that young players who are already excellent are just going to get better and better each year is completely false.
A 23yo 10 will definitely improve with more understanding of the game.
Sometimes false, sometimes not. If O’Gara recognises him as an emerging 10 on the way up, I'd trust his opinion.
Some positions players take longer to develop than others. Fin Russell wasn't world class until his late 20s. I think Fin Smith is on an upward curve.