10:22am, 03 September 2020

Veteran Wales and Lions hooker Ken Owens has landed himself a very special position at the Scarlets, becoming the first-ever players’ representative on the board at the Guinness PRO14 club.

Fresh from making his 250th appearance for Scarlets, a rare feat in regional rugby in Wales as only Scarlets prop Phil John (298) and Cardiff Blues front-rower Taufa’ao Filise (255) have played more, the Llanelli club have asked Owens, 33, to add another layer of responsibility to his influence at Parc Y Scarlets.

A club statement read: “As the Scarlets move forward as an organisation, we feel it is crucial that the players have a voice and a vote in the decision-making process.”

New Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack added: “We have always had a strong relationship with our players and having a player as part of our board will only strengthen that bond.

“We have a mantra of ‘one team, one club’, and inviting a player to have a say in our decision-making is a big part of that.

“Covid has brought the Scarlets even closer together as a family – the region, community, supporters, staff and players. It is important that we maintain transparency and honesty in how we move forward and that there is also a common purpose with everyone sharing the same values.

“The players have bought into this and decided that Ken would represent them on the board. He has already attended meetings and will have a vote on behalf of the squad.”

Chuffed to be invited ‘upstairs’, Owens added: “It is great that the Scarlets have recognised that the players should have a voice and also a vote in the decisions that ultimately affect them. I’m looking forward to working together with the board for the good of the Scarlets and the region.”

