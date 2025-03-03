Northern Edition

International

Sam Prendergast leading race for Lions 10 jersey claims recent tour captain

Sam Prendergast of Ireland, left, and Marcus Smith of England (10) during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Former tour captain Sam Warburton is backing Sam Prendergast as the British & Irish Lions' next starting stand-off.

Wales legend Warburton captained the Lions on the 2017 tour of New Zealand and says he now believes that the Leinster star has overtaken Marcus Smith for the coveted ten jersey this summer in Australia.

Going into the tournament, rookie Prendergast might have been a long shot to steer the Lions Down Under, but his maturity, particularly in Ireland's 27-18 victory over Wales in round three of the Guinness Six Nations, was enough to convince Warburton.

"I see a world-class top level 10. You just watch him play and you go 'He is Test level'," Warburton told BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast. "There's time when they get the ball and he just goes 'I'm going to spiral this 60. And then Gibson-Park did the same on three box kicks that we picked out.

"The game management comes to fruition in the last 10, 15 minutes, 20 minutes really… and that was the game for Wales, Ireland. That 20 minutes Ireland really controlled.

"Jamieson Gibson-Park really stepped up. Prendergast – which I wouldn't expect for his age – really stepped up from a game management perspective.

Co-host Ugo Monye was in agreement: "He's a brilliant fly-half. I love the tricks and the flicks, some of his gorgeous assists, but when you've got a ten who can manage a like that… I want my flyhalf in international rugby to be a 7 or 8 out of 10 in their game management.

"When you can spank the ball 50 to 60 metres with a tight spiral the way he does, you can imagine what it does for the energy levels of that forward pack.

Warburton went on to say that he'd now pick Sam Prendergast as the British & Irish Lions' starting stand-off. "If you asked me after the Autumn, I would have said Marcus Smith. If you ask me now, I'd say Sam Prendergast."

When asked the same question, former Scotland captain John Barclay said: "I still think Finn Russell."

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell may yet lean towards selecting Prendergast at fly-half. Finn Russell's Six Nations form has been mixed, while Marcus Smith, now operating at full-back behind Fin Smith for England, is not getting the regular 10 jersey game time needed to stake a stronger claim.

Scotland draft three new players into squad as injuries take their toll

Matt Currie has been called into the Scotland squad just days after scoring a hat-trick for Edinburgh against Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

Read Now

 

D
DC000 16 hours ago

Pretty impressive since he is overhyped, overrated 💩 on his best day.


Only plays for the right club, not because he's good.

T
Teddy 1 day ago

To the manner born.

M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago

WE will see how good Sam is if he starts/plays against France this weekend. Come through that,and I will then be persuaded fully. I think he will be the long term 10 for Ireland, but I would start the tougher and more battle savvy Crowley against a French side with Ntamack at 10, and the world's best 9 inside him.


As to the Lions 10, I would still see Finn Russell as the probable first choice in the tests.


As to the Lions 10, I would still see Finn Russell as the probable first choice in the tests.

N
NHinSH 2 days ago

Agreed, he didn't play particularly well against England when under the pump.

R
RedWarriors 2 days ago

Ireland beat France by fronting up front, being economical and deploying an excellent kicking game. Crowley's kicking has come on but he wasted a year as no 10 without much improvement. Ireland play differently now: If they don't get a line break in 3-4 phases then they kick.

We will see, but the pressure France face will be savage even compared to the Twickenham match.

We will see, but the pressure France face will be savage even compared to the Twickenham match.

J
JC 21 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Nah, he'll turn into a fine bench option and a excellent impact player, covering flyhalf and fullback. He clearly doesn't have the range, game management and ability to control a game or pack at elite test level but in open play with the game stretched and abit of guile needed with more space. He's an explosive game changer for 20 minutes or so. In terms of Slade, about time, he's had enough chances and shouldn't be anywhere near the amount of caps he's accumulated. The style of play of the last two managers might not have suited him but you need to adapt your game also and evolve.

5 Go to comments
M
A
AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago
'Mitchell's cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It's a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it's possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
V
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
