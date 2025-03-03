Scotland draft three new players into squad as injuries take their toll

Matt Currie has been called into the Scotland squad just days after scoring a hat-trick for Edinburgh against Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

The centre, who played on the wing in Cork on Friday, has joined the squad alongside fit-again flanker Ben Muncaster and Glasgow Warriors prop Nathan McBeth.

However, Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie – who suffered a suspected torn pec muscle against Munster – and Glasgow No 8 Jack Mann, who was forced off with a head knock in their loss to Ospreys, have been ruled out through injury.

Two other Edinburgh players, scrum-half Ali Price and winger Ross McCann, are surplus to requirements and have returned to their club.

Scotland host Wales on Saturday in round four of the Guinness Six Nations, looking to snap a two-match losing streak.

They face a Welsh outfit that lost their 15th Test in a row in round three, but put in a vastly improved performance under interim head coach Matt Sherratt against Ireland.

Scotland squad

Forwards (23)

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (25)

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (36)

Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (7)

Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (14)

Rory Darge – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (28)

Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (25)

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (53)

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (73)

Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (78)

Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (80)

Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3)

Cameron Henderson – Leicester (1)

Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (7)

Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax (4)

Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (2)

Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (2)

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (57)

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (40)

Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (37)

Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (39)

Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

Backs (17)

Fergus Burke – Saracens (uncapped)

Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (4)

Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (11)

Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (44)

George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (35)

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (8)

Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (56)

Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (6)

Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (58)

Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (11)

Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (14)

Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (3)

Finn Russell – Co-Captain – Bath Rugby (85)

Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (11)

Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (9)

Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (47)

Ben White – Toulon (27)

