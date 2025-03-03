Scotland draft three new players into squad as injuries take their toll
Matt Currie has been called into the Scotland squad just days after scoring a hat-trick for Edinburgh against Munster in the United Rugby Championship.
The centre, who played on the wing in Cork on Friday, has joined the squad alongside fit-again flanker Ben Muncaster and Glasgow Warriors prop Nathan McBeth.
However, Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie – who suffered a suspected torn pec muscle against Munster – and Glasgow No 8 Jack Mann, who was forced off with a head knock in their loss to Ospreys, have been ruled out through injury.
Two other Edinburgh players, scrum-half Ali Price and winger Ross McCann, are surplus to requirements and have returned to their club.
Scotland host Wales on Saturday in round four of the Guinness Six Nations, looking to snap a two-match losing streak.
They face a Welsh outfit that lost their 15th Test in a row in round three, but put in a vastly improved performance under interim head coach Matt Sherratt against Ireland.
Scotland squad
Forwards (23)
Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (25)
Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (36)
Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (7)
Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (14)
Rory Darge – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (28)
Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (25)
Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (53)
Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (73)
Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)
Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (78)
Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (80)
Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3)
Cameron Henderson – Leicester (1)
Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (7)
Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax (4)
Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (2)
Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (1)
D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (2)
Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (57)
Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (40)
Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (37)
Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (39)
Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (1)
Backs (17)
Fergus Burke – Saracens (uncapped)
Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (4)
Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (11)
Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (44)
George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (35)
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (8)
Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (56)
Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (6)
Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (58)
Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (11)
Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (14)
Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (3)
Finn Russell – Co-Captain – Bath Rugby (85)
Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (11)
Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (9)
Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (47)
Ben White – Toulon (27)
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
I'm here to share my experience with the entire world On how I met Dr Benjamin the lottery spell caster. It all started one fateful evening when I and my next door neighbor were having a discussion, she told me a story on how this powerful spell caster (Dr Benjamin) helped her husband won the lottery by giving her the winning numbers and he won, so I contacted him too with the contact info she gave me, immediately Dr Benjamin replied my email after he has gotten my request I told him all I wanted and he gave me the assurance that I wanted to hear, he instructed me on what to do and he undergone me through some series of processes which I obeyed diligently, after 24 hours he gave me the numbers and asked me to go play, I did exactly as he instructed and I won the Powerball of $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. All thanks to you Dr Benjamin, I will keep sharing my testimony to the world so that others can find you. here are his contact information. Email: drbenjaminlottospell711@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +18588585788
Call +1766036031
website https://dr-benjamin.com
i am super excited this very moment indeed Dr Dominion is truly a good man, i doubted him from the beginning but right now i can trust him with my all because he has put a beautiful smile on my face and change my life from struggle to millionaire, what would i have done without him, just few months ago i was struggling wondering what would my life turn into, now i am here sharing a wonderful testimony of my life, after i explained my whole situation to him he took me as his own daughter and removed my family from shame, he prepared a lottery winning spell for me with true sincerity and gave me a winning number to play and that was how i won that jackpot, Dr Dominion took away my shame, my pain and my worries, what a humble man with a heart of gold, thank you so much i am very grateful for what you have done for me, should you have any interest in giving it a try or going through any difficulties i think he is the right man to talk to and i believe he can help
Email: dominionlottospelltemple@gmail.com
website: https://dominionlottospell.wixsite.com/dr-dominion
Call: +12059642462
WhatsApp: +14793955445
I thought I’d lost everything when I invested 450,000 dollars in a cryptocurrency project that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme. I felt devastated, foolish, and helpless. But then I remembered that there’s always hope. I reached out to (GLOBALLY RECLAIM ⓐ GMAIL COM ) and their expert team sprang into action. With their help, I was able to recover 95% of my lost investment. I breathed a sigh of relief, grateful for a second chance. I realized that even in the darkest moments, there’s always a way forward. If I can recover from this, so can you. Don’t give up if you’re facing a similar situation. Reach out to GLOBALLY RECLAIM for guidance and support. Remember, you’re not alone, and there’s always hope for recovery.”
Hopefully Fergus Burke gets a game for Scotland. He played great rugby for Canterbury and the Crusaders at 10 and sometimes 15. A top bloke too. Even if he comes off the bench.
★[𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐄𝐎𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞 ]★
Start now making every month extra $6000-$22000 or more by just doing an easy online job from home. Last month i have earned and received $19650 from this job by giving this only 3 hrs a a day.Every person can now get this job and start earning online by.
visiting following web HERE →→→ ⫸≻ Www.EarnApp1.Com
Lost cryptocurrency can be recovered with expert help. Sylvester Bryant is a crypto recovery agent. He once recovered over €1 Million in USDT for a client. He understands the stress of losing digital assets. Recovering crypto is complex and needs expert knowledge. Sylvester has the skills to navigate these issues. He aims to recover lost funds, even from wrong addresses or hacks. Contact Sylvester at Yt7cracker@gmail. com or +1 512 577 7957 for assistance.