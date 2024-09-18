Prendergast included in Emerging Ireland squad of 33 for South Africa

Two of Andy Farrell’s recent Ireland Test squad picks, including Leinster’s Sam Prendergast, and six of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 squad, including age-grade skipper Evan O’Connell, have been booked in for a quick return to South Africa as part of Simon Easterby’s Emerging Ireland.

Easterby, who will become the interim Ireland Test team coach when Farrell is on his sabbatical in charge of the 2025 British and Irish Lions, has named a 33-strong squad for the upcoming fixtures in Bloemfontein versus the Pumas, Western Force and the Cheetahs.

Included are Prendergast and Cormac Izuchukwu, the uncapped duo who were part of Farrell’s squad that drew 1-1 the July Test series with the Springboks in Pretoria and Durban.

Also named are a half-dozen of the squad picked by Willie Faloon for the U20 Championship in Cape Town where Ireland finished in fourth place. O’Connell, the lock-playing nephew of former Lions and Ireland captain Paul, missed the closing stages of that age-grade tournament through injury.

However, he has since returned to fitness and will be travelling back to South Africa with Sean Edogbo, Danny Sheahan, Stephen Smyth, Jack Murphy and Ben O’Connor, five other players who also featured at the U20s World Cup.

THE RUGBYPASS Q&A: Getting to know Ireland U20s out-half Jack Murphy, from Liam Heagney in Cape Town ???? #WorldRugbyU20s #IrishRugby #IREvITA #rugby Tap below for more ??https://t.co/AXYjN4XUrz — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 26, 2024

A statement read: “Head coach Simon Easterby has named a 33-player Emerging Ireland squad for the upcoming three-match tour to South Africa. Easterby, along with the national coaching team, have identified high potential players from across the four provinces to assemble for camp at the IRFU high performance centre next week before departing for Bloemfontein on September 28.

“Munster’s Alex Kendellen, who previously captained Ireland U20s, has been named as tour captain. Two players who were part of Andy Farrell‘s Ireland squad for the recent summer tour of South Africa – Sam Prendergast and Cormac Izuchukwu – are included in the travelling party, while former Ireland U20 captains Gus McCarthy and Evan O’Connell are also named.

“Ulster forward Izuchukwu is one of two players set for their second Emerging Ireland Tour alongside Leinster back row James Culhane. Emerging Ireland will face the Pumas in their campaign opener on October 2 before going head-to-head with Super Rugby outfit Western Force on October 6.

“Easterby’s side will then conclude the tour against 2023 Currie Cup champions the Cheetahs on October 9. The tour schedule is designed to challenge the players in a national team environment, providing them with a window to impress the coaches and train and play to the national team’s tactical and technical approach, while presenting them with access to meaningful game time in a green jersey.”

Emerging Ireland squad

Forwards (18):

Jack Aungier (Lansdowne FC/Connacht)

Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Connacht)

Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)

Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Backs (15):

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)

Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens)

