Steve Diamond has made nine changes to the matchday 23 that was beaten by Exeter last week as Sale head into their first mid-week fixture since the rugby restart. The Sharks take on Wasps at the Ricoh Arena tomorrow evening and Diamond has taken the opportunity to rotate his squad for the first time since the Gallagher Premiership returned to action two weeks ago.

Diamond was openly critical of Sale’s ill-discipline around the breakdown against Exeter, and will hope the changes pay off as his side look to leapfrog Wasps in the Premiership table.

An almost complete change of personnel in the forwards sees Ross Harrison, Curtis Langdon and Jake Cooper-Woolley take their places in the starting line-up for tomorrow’s match.

James Phillips and Matt Postlethwaite replace Lood de Jager and Jean-Luc du Preez in a powerful second row combination, du Preez remains involved and takes his place as a replacement on an experienced bench.

A back row including academy graduates Cameron Neild and Ben Curry – who captains the side – alongside South African international Daniel du Preez completes a new look pack.

Will Cliff makes his first post lockdown start at scrum half and pairs up with AJ MacGinty for the first time this season after both players impressed from the bench on Friday night.

The experienced half-back combination have the talents of Rohan Janse van Rensburg outside them with the 17 stone South-African returning to his usual position of inside centre having completed a 2 match suspension. England U20 captain Connor Doherty joins the powerful Springbok in midfield on his first Premiership start.

22-Year old Arron Reed also makes his first Gallagher Premiership start this season alongside Doherty, the winger replaces Bryon McGuigan who suffered a hamstring strain last Friday night.

The electric academy prospect is joined in the back three by first team stalwarts Denny Solomona and Luke James.