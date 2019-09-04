  • LIVE
RugbyPass city guide to Oita

RugbyPass' World Cup city guide - Oita

The Oita prefecture is located in the east of Kyushu and the capital Oita city will play home to two quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup. The region is highly geothermal with hot springs popping up everywhere, including Beppu City, which hosts eight million visitors per year. Throughout Japan, the area is famous for onsen baths.

Beppu Station (Oita)

Beppu Station is the main railway station for the city of Beppu in the Oita prefecture. Connected by the JR Kyushu railways, many fans of New Zealand, Australia, Wales and Canada will likely pass through the station as their teams are in the Oita region.

Showadenko dome (Oita Stadium)

Oita will play host to two quarter-finals as well as three group stage matches involving New Zealand, Australia, Wales and Fiji in the 40,000 capacity stadium. Fans will ride a shuttle bus to the ground to watch matches, which is located in parklands just outside of Oita city.

Kitsuki Castle

Kitsuki Castle is perhaps one of the smallest in Japan. Restored in the 20th century, the castle has incredible views over the town of Kitsuki and out to the coast. Visitors can try on Samurai armour if they wish, whilst the castle has many Samurai displays inside. The castle is located about an hour’s drive from Oita city.

Kannawa (Geothermal Town)

The town of Kannawa in Oita is a geothermal hot spot. You will see steam rising from the streets everywhere! Find a foot bath restaurant for a relaxing and unique experience where you can eat while soaking your feet in a hot spa. The food is also cooked in a geothermal spring for a delicious meal.

Beppu Jigoku-Meguri (Geothermal hot springs)

The ‘Hell tour’ of Beppu refers to the famous hot springs that are untouchable, hence the name ‘Jigoku’ which translates to Hell. There are seven ‘Jigoku’ to see around Beppu, thermal mud and hot springs have been gushing from the ground for over 1,000 years.

The hot springs can provide stunning views of billowing steam and spewing mud.

 Oniishi Bouzu Jigoku (Shaven head hell)

Chinoike Jigoku (The red blood pond)

Takachiho Gorge – Miyazaki

Takachiho Gorge is a narrow chasm cut through the rock by the Gokase River. Along the gorge you will find a stunning 17-metre high waterfall cascading down to the river. This view can be enjoyed from the bridge or you can get a little closer by hiring a rowboat to get up close and personnel.

Kaguraya – Miyazaki

The Kaguraya restaurant in Takachiho offers unique Japanese cuisine for a traditional lunch or dinner. Take a seat on the tatami mat and enjoy a set meal!

Amanoiwato Shrine – Miyazaki

Amanoiwato is a Shinto shrine located in the Takachiho area of Kyushu, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan.

The shrine sits above the gorge where thousands of small stone pillars line the path from the river to the shrine which sits inside a cave.

The shrine is about 15 to 20 minutes from Takachiho Bus Center by car, bus or taxi.

It is dedicated to the sun goddess Amaterasu and sits above the gorge containing Ama-no-Iwato, the cave where, according to Japanese legend, the goddess hid after battle with her brother, plunging the world into darkness until lured out by the spirit of merriment.

Other recommended sites

Kebesu Fire Festival (Oita pref.) 2019/10/14

The deity named Kebesu, wearing a strange mask, tries to burst into the holy bonfire, while locals called Toba dressed in white defend it. After the battle between Kebesu and Toba goes on for a while, Kebesu finally enters into the bonfire. Then the mad Toba run over to the shrine to throw in a wooden fire stick for blessing people. People start screaming and running away from the fire, but the sparks are said to provide good health for one year.

For more information click here.

To book click here.

Miyazaki-Jingu Taisai (Jinmu-Sama) / Miyazaki Shrine Grand Festival

2019/10/26 ? 2019/10/27  

Miyazaki-jingu Taisai is the largest local festival in Miyazaki city and is held to pray for a plentiful harvest and to honor Japan’s first emperor, Jimmu. Worshippers in traditional dress, shishimai (lion dances), wadaiko (Japanese drums), and musical groups line the streets over the 2 days of the festival.

For more information click here.

Sapporo Beer Factory Tour

A tour of the beer factory is also popular. Click here for details.

Note: Reservations are required.

 

