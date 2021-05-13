6:35am, 13 May 2021

RugbyPass and New Zealand Rugby (NZR), along with Rugby Australia (RA) have agreed a new partnership to offer the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition on a new streaming service for the 2021 competition.

The service is set to launch on Friday 14th May and will be the exclusive destination for the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition in over 60 countries including the UK and Ireland.

The new partnership between RugbyPass, NZR and RA will allow rugby fans to access live streaming of all 26 matches across five rounds and the final of the competition through to its culmination on 19th June.

The service will feature both the New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby teams with live matches, full replays, highlights and expert opinion and analysis from the RugbyPass team.

RugbyPass CEO, Neil Martin, commented: “RugbyPass are immensely excited to announce the partnership with NZR and RA and to be able to bring Super Rugby Trans-Tasman to the RugbyPass platform. The new streaming service means rugby fans across the globe will now be able to watch and enjoy all the games, and more, throughout the competition. RugbyPass is committed to providing fans with the content they desire and will continue to stive to give them access to all major competitions.”

New Zealand Rugby CEO, Mark Robinson, was equally passionate: “We know there are rugby fans around the world who will be following Super Rugby Trans-Tasman and we are delighted to partner with RugbyPass to deliver our competition to a global audience. The rugby will be fantastic, our players can’t wait for kick off and it’s great to have an easy and accessible way to share all the action with the world.”

Rugby Australia CEO, Andy Marinos commented: “Rugby Australia are thrilled to be partnering with RugbyPass to bring the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition to supporters worldwide. The hype around the competition is incredible and we are thrilled that fans across 60 different countries will be able to enjoy this fantastic competition together.”

Season passes are available for £39.99 / €49.99 / $59.99 at https://www.rugbypass.com/live-super-rugby/. For more information visit www.RugbyPass.com.