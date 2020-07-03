Budgy Smuggler is hosting a brilliant competition which gives you and your friends the chance to win a club fit-out of your club worth £5000. If that wasn’t enough, you also have the opportunity to win 100 pairs of Budgie Smugglers for your club!

The closing date for the competition is on the 31st July so be sure to enter your submissions by the 31st July!

RugbyPass x Budgy Smuggler UGC Competition T’s & C’s

The promoter is RugbyPass Ltd whose registered office is at 15-18 Earlsfort Terrace, Saint Kevin’s, Dublin 2, D02 HR23



There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.



By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.



Route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are via #ordinaryrig (and tag @BudgySmuggler, @BudgySmugglerUK and @RugbyPass



Closing date for entry will be 31st July 2020. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted:



The rules of the competition and how to enter are as follows: Post your ‘Extraordinary achievements’ using #ordinaryrig (and tag @BudgySmuggler, @BudgySmugglerUK & @RugbyPass) to be automatically entered into the competition. Bonus points will be awarded to entrants wearing Smugglers / Smugglettes. The more ordinary the rig and the more extraordinary the achievement the better. There is no talent too random to feature!



Post r esponsibly – any videos risking serious injury to yourself / others or likely to offend people won’t be considered.



By entering the competition, you are agreeing to your entry being shared across RugbyPass & Budgy Smuggler social media platforms.



The prize is as follows: 100 pairs of Custom Smugglers / Smuglettes for all the players at your club and a Budgy Smuggler Branded fit-out of your club house worth £4K, plus £1K offered for Beer money. (or equivalent if not in the UK).



The prize is as stated and no cash or other alternatives will be offered.



RugbyPass reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.



Winners will be chosen by an independent panel at RugbyPass & Budgy Smuggler



The winner will be notified by DM on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/TikTok.



If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 14 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.



The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.



The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by [English] law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of [England].



The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material, as well as their entry. Any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current [UK] data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.



RugbyPass shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time, to change or modify these terms and conditions, such change shall be effective immediately upon posting to this webpage.

