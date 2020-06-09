1:14am, 09 June 2020

With the LA Giltinis and Dallas Jackals joining Major League Rugby, stunning coaching changes, arguments over kicking stats and our Pundit Panel’s selections of the best No. 9, No. 10, No. 12 and No. 13, this is a show you don’t want to miss.

Featuring Alex Corbisiero, Dan Power, Bryan Ray and Matt McCarthy, along with a cameo by Zack Test, the new co-head coach of the San Diego Legion.