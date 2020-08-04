1:11am, 04 August 2020

Is Major League Rugby looking to produce professional sevens, as well as XVs? New England Free Jacks co-founder and chief executive, Alex Magleby, and David Barry, owner of the touring sevens side, the Ramblin Jesters, answer questions about their partnership and potential impact on the MLR, Team USA and Rugby Canada

Matt McCarthy and Bryan Ray also question whether either Nate Ebner or Ellis Genge will play for the Free Jacks?