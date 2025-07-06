Rugby World Cup regulars handed heavy defeat by Chile

Pablo Lemoine’s Chile secured a 40-16 victory over Romania at Santiago’s Estadio Nacional, giving local fans a strong performance ahead of the Condores’ upcoming clash with Brazil in South American qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The hosts struck just three minutes after kick-off, hooker Diego Escobar crossing after a sharp offload from fly-half Rodrigo Fernández.

With Santiago Videla adding eight points from the tee, Chile scored their second try before the 20-minute mark, winger Nicolás Garafulic finishing after a Romanian error in contact.

The home side were in complete control and crossed again through winger Iñaki Ayarza, who was on hand to dot down at the back of a maul.

The Stejarii, who had only managed six points from Alin Conache’s boot, finally found a way through Chile’s defence when debutant Toni Maftei scooped the ball from a ruck to score his first Test try.

Chile led by ten at the interval, with referee Federico Vedovelli calling a brief break. But Romania were unable to reset, and after wasting a couple of chances close to the line, they were reduced to 14 men when ?tefan Buruian? was sent off.

The replacement hooker made direct contact with Raimundo Martínez’s head, with the bunker reviewing the incident and upgrading the yellow card to red.

Chile resumed control and added two more tries, stretching their lead. Garafulic grabbed his second of the game late on, having earlier assisted Andrés Escobar for the number eight’s sixth Test try.

With Romania unable to respond, Chile recorded a first-ever win over the Stejarii and gained momentum heading into the 2025 Sudamericano, where the winner will qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.