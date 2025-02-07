Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
46'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
International

Ronan O'Gara responds to newspaper reports linking him to Wallabies job

Stade Rochelais head coach Ronan O'Gara speaks to Leinster chief operations officer Guy Easterby before the Investec Champions Cup Pool 2 match between Stade Rochelais and Leinster at Stade Marcel Deflandre in La Rochelle, France. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has responded to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald suggesting he’s thrown his hat into the ring for the Wallabies’ top job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia confirmed earlier this week they’re open to recruiting from overseas for the national role, with Joe Schmidt stepping aside after the Rugby Championship. In the immediate aftermath of Schmidt’s announcement, O’Gara emerged as a surprise candidate, telling Irish journalist Jonathan Drennan via text message he would be “keen” to take on the role.

While O’Gara has admitted he’s interested, the La Rochelle boss also made it clear that it was not an immediate priority for him given he’s approaching the business end of the rugby season in France.

Video Spacer

Is the Antoine Dupont hype justified? | RPTV

Is Dupont really up there with the best ever? Boks Office weigh in. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Is the Antoine Dupont hype justified? | RPTV

Is Dupont really up there with the best ever? Boks Office weigh in. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Speaking on Off The Ball, O’Gara didn’t shy away from the possibility. “Of course you would, yeah,” the former Ireland fly-half said when asked about coaching Australia. “They’re a serious team and obviously I coach Will Skelton, I have a really strong relationship with Will, so I presume that’s where they’re putting two and two together.

“But if the rest of their guys were anything like him it would be some journey because you’ve got to enjoy what you do every day, I enjoy seeing him every day, never mind training him.

“Coaching Australia? I haven’t thought about it genuinely because we have a game against Lyon on Saturday week.

“We’ve a lot of injuries, we’re in sixth place so we need to get into the top six, kick on and stuff like that, there’ll always be speculation. But would it interest you? Of course it would interest you because I think it’s potentially a good job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not the Real Madrid (of rugby) obviously, but it’s the same as asking a soccer manager if they’d like to manage Real Madrid like (Carlo) Ancelotti. Yeah, I’d like to coach Real Madrid…and I’m a rugby coach!”

The Corkman is contracted to the reigning Heineken Champions Cup holders until 2027.

The 47-year-old has previously said he wouldn’t consider a potential Wales’ job but has previously spoken of his hunger to test himself at the highest level. Before Christmas he hinted that certain Test jobs might be too tempting to turn down: “You have got to have those ambitions, I think, because you want to be the best you can be,” he said. “There are Test jobs I would bite people’s hands off for.”

For now O’Gara remains in charge of a La Rochelle side chasing more silverware in both the Top 14 and Champions Cup. But with the Wallabies hosting the 2027 Rugby World Cup, his name looks set to stay firmly in the frame for an international call-up.

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

5 Comments
C
CR 9 hours ago

Nah, gotta be Les Kiss. He's been involved with the players and with Joe Schmidt.

O
OJohn 11 hours ago

Dear Ronan,

Just bugger off will you. Australians have had a gutsful of foreigners setting out to drag us down.

T
Tom 18 hours ago

Would be cool if he could replace Borthwick after the 6N. Then we'd have an Englishman coaching Ireland and an Irishman coaching England. After the next world cup they could do a job swap?

C
CR 8 hours ago

lol that is pretty funny

B
BB 20 hours ago

It could be fun to see him there, but we can imagine more a local australian coach, ROG could have difficulties with the australian journalists and fans if it does not work, especially with his « direct approach » of the things we can observe in La Rochelle

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 42 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing The former England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing
Search