RFU reveal latest plans to raise revenue at Allianz Stadium

The Rugby Football Union has taken further steps to increase year-round revenue at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham by launching a public consultation into hosting “up to 15 more non-sporting events” at the iconic venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the English governing body’s long-term plan for the development of the national stadium, it is seeking the views of residents, businesses and the rugby community on the proposals.

The RFU can currently host no more than three concerts per year, each with a capacity significantly reduced from the 82,000 set for rugby, two of which are required to be staged on a Saturday.

Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV Coming soon Walk the Talk with Eddie Jones – Trailer | RPTV Eddie Jones reflects on his career, rugby’s growth in Japan, coaching England and Australia, South African rugby and much more. Full episode coming Tuesday 18 June on RPTV Coming soon

That means no single act can play across three consecutive days, which the RFU says has contributed to Twickenham falling behind other venues in recent years.

In a statement released on Monday, Alex Cohen, Venue Operations Director at the RFU said: “Allianz Stadium generates 90 per cent of the RFU’s revenues which all get re-invested back into community and professional rugby in England.

“A study looking at the impact of the stadium on the UK economy between 2015 and 2019 estimated the stadium contributed around £180m a year to the UK economy, £91m of which was in the Richmond and Hounslow boroughs, while also employing the equivalent of 2,870 full time employees a year including event day staff.

“We have a history of successfully hosting non-rugby events including concerts by Depeche Mode, The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga however, in recent years international acts have chosen other venues which can host more events over different dates and with a bigger audience. Therefore, our ability to continue to contribute to the national and local economy is lessened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hosting more events is also critical to enabling us to invest in and redevelop Allianz Stadium. We appreciate the impact the stadium has on residents and businesses, and we therefore want to hear their views to ensure we can improve game day experiences while also finding ways to partner with the local community so the redeveloped stadium can benefit local residents.”

The consultation process is part of a wider RFU plan to ensure the national stadium remains up-to-date and fit for purpose.

A 10-year strategic plan, which will assess what works could be undertaken within the stadium’s current footprint, is expected to be presented to the RFU board next year.

More details on the consultation can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT