Stade Francais have confirmed that a number of players have tested positive for coronavirus, with French media reporting that the figure could be more than a dozen. The squad had recently returned from a training camp in Nice ahead of the resumption of the Top14 season.

Stade Francais confirmed the news in a short statement, without revealing a figure for the positive tests.

“The mandatory weekly Covid-19 test carried out by professional players at Stade Français Paris has been positive for some of them,” the statement reads.

“The latter, asymptomatic, were immediately isolated and placed in quarantine in accordance with government directives and the instructions of the ARS. New tests will be carried out on Monday.

“New information will be given by the club depending on the evolution of the situation.”

A report in L’Equipe states that the entire squad were tested upon returning from the training camp, with ‘more than a dozen players’ returning positive tests.

Stade currently boast a first team squad of 37 meaning players, meaning as many as a third of the squad may have tested positive.

The results could throw Stade Francais’ preparations for the season resumption into disarray.

Stade are due to play a friendly match against Brive next weekend, followed by another friendly against Toulon on August 27.

The Top14 season is set to resume in four weeks.