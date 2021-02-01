8:12am, 01 February 2021

Teddy Thomas is apparently on the lookout for a new club with reports in France claiming he will not have his current contract extended by Racing 92. The France international is out of contract in June and has previously been linked with a move to fellow Top 14 side Toulouse, although the 27-year-old is likely to attract a number of offers from both within France and further afield.

Thomas has been a key player for Racing in recent seasons, scoring 45 tries in 87 appearances.

But according to L’Equipe, they have decided not to renew the player’s contract, ending his seven year spell at the Parisian club.

“According to our information, Racing has decided not to renew the contract of its international winger Teddy Thomas (22 caps) which expires next June,” L’Equipe report.

Thomas began his professional career at Biarritz before making the move to Racing in 2012. The versatile back has also been capped 22-times by France and has been named in Fabien Galthié’ squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

He is not the only high profile name out of contract at the end of the season, with fellow back Simon Zebo also in the final year of his contract.

The former Ireland international joined Racing from Munster in 2018, a move which effectively ended his international career given the IRFU’s unwritten policy of only selecting home-based players for international squads.

