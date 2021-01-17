7:44am, 17 January 2021

Welsh flyhalf Rhys Patchell is set to miss the entire 2021 Guinness Six Nations, The Rugby Paper are reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patchell is still yet to fully recover following a ‘knock’ in the Autumn and will not be available for selection by under pressure Wales coach Wayne Pivac for the tournament. Patchell last played for Wales in their postponed Guinness Six Nations with Scotland in October.

??????? Sunday’s TRP Rhys Patchell ruled out of Six Nations reckoning for Wales https://t.co/JBInhKR2ES pic.twitter.com/gUcaiqsY2M — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) January 16, 2021

Up and coming nine Harry Randall talks to RugbyPass:

Patchell underwent shoulder surgery following the Rugby World Cup in 2019 but has only enjoyed fleeting cameos for both Wales and Scarlets since.

Patchell’s absence further narrow Wales’ options at 10, a position that has been under strain in recent years following injuries keys players in the position.

Dan Biggar is still out in front in pole position for Wales, but Bristol’s Callum Sheedy has made significant strides for the Premiership club and for Wales since making his debut in the Autumn Nations Cup last November.

Jarrod Evans, who last featured for Wales last February in the Six Nations, is also enjoying a return to form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubt continues to hover over the career of Gareth Anscombe, who hasn’t played since injuring his knee in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match with England over 16 months ago. Anscombe is expected to miss the rest of the 2020/21 season as he bids to fully recover from the ACL, but it could be two years out of the game for the New Zealand-born playmaker.