'I don't want to embarrass him... but it was necessary'

Queensland Reds scrumhalf Tate McDermott has earned rave reviews and given his Wallabies stocks a further boost after producing a star display in his team’s last-gasp 28-24 win over the Western Force.

An 80th-minute try to winger Filipo Daugunu got the Reds out of trouble in Saturday night’s match, handing them a perfect 2-0 start to the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Although Daugunu was the last-minute hero, it was McDermott’s huge efforts throughout the match that proved the difference between victory and defeat for the Reds.

McDermott’s piercing darts and smart offloads broke open the Force’s defence time and again, ensuring Queensland had enough opportunities to score despite their lack of territory and possession.

The 26-year-old was used primarily as the reserve No.9 by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt last year.

And if his performance against the Force is anything to go by, McDermott will be front and centre of Schmidt’s plans for this year’s series against the British and Irish Lions.

“He was superb,” Reds coach Les Kiss said.

“And I don’t want to embarrass him too much here, but it was necessary, the type of game that Tate played.

“And away from the game, the leadership and the quality of that captaincy that Tate showed was essential for us too.

“There were moments we could have lost our head, but we needed the calm voices and to stay focused and refocus back on what our job was.

“At halftime, we had a chat. He (McDermott) seemed in control and calm and just knew what we had to do. So it was a quality performance.”

Reds centre Josh Flook scored two tries against the Force, but he’s in doubt to take on the Crusaders in New Zealand next Sunday after limping off in pain in the second half.

Force scrumhalf Nic White was left to rue his team’s inability to capitalise on their many chances.

The Force led 14-0 after 22 minutes but couldn’t push on after that despite dominating the game for long periods.

“To be honest, pretty hard to get past the disappointment,” White said of the result.

“We were in a really good position to win that game.

“I really feel like that was a game we lost. They didn’t necessarily come and take it from us.

“I felt like we were in control for a lot of that game, and yeah, we’ve coughed that one up.

“There’ll be some learnings from this one. It hurts, and that’s got to drive us into Monday and into the next week.”

The Force (2-1) take on the unbeaten NSW Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday before facing the Crusaders in Christchurch a week later.