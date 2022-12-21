'I know Australia's in a tough position': Rebels recruit reflects on Italy's famous win

An injury-ravaged Wallabies team had a disastrous season this year, but one result in particular was especially concerning for the fallen giant of international rugby.

After starting their season with a thrilling two-point win over traditional rivals England in Perth, Australia only managed to win four of their next 13 tests.

While they showed plenty of fight and character throughout the concerning campaign – and deserved to win more matches than they did – rugby is ultimately a results driven industry.

Wins and losses dictate the legacy that a rugby nation leaves behind, as the performances from the year that was are marked in the history books forever.

International rugby may be more competitive than it ever has been before, but no player wants to be part of the first team to achieve unwanted history.

When the All Blacks lost to Ireland in Chicago six years ago, the players who donned the coveted black jersey that day etched their names into rugby folklore for all the wrong reasons.

While these losses are somewhat inevitable as the sport continues to evolve, it’s a pain that I’m sure no player wants to experience – and the rugby world saw that from the Wallabies year.

After an agonising defeat against World No. 2 France in Paris, the wounded Wallabies looked to bounce back with a win over Italy.

Coach Dave Rennie made a dozen changes to his matchday side to face the Azzurri, and the men in gold ultimately paid the price in Florence.

Debutant Ben Donaldson had a chance to win the test with a conversion after the siren, but missed his shot at goal – which sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Reflecting on last month’s incredible one-point win, Australian-born Italy winger Monty Ioane said the home side were “very confident” ahead of the test.

“Pre-game we were very confident,” Ioane told The Roar.

“We were quite surprised with the team that they put out.

“It was a good squad they put out, but it was quite young.

“Even if they had put their first (out), the boys were prepared for it and it didn’t bother us. We had a lot of confidence.”

Italy might be the most improved rugby nation of 2022, after beating Wales by one-point in Cardiff earlier this year.

The proud sporting nation also recorded an emphatic 49-17 win over Samoa in Padova, before beating the Wallabies 28-27 the following weekend.

But Ioane hasn’t been rubbing the history-making win into the faces of his new teammates after returning to Australian shores.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Melbourne Rebels ahead of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“If anything they’re the ones who bring it up to me,” he added.

“I don’t want to rub it in their faces too much because I know Australia’s in a tough position at the moment. I’m just staying in my own lane.”

Ioane has played provincial rugby in New Zealand with Tasman and Bay of Plenty, but never made his Super Rugby debut.

According to The Roar, the star winger nearly signed with the Brumbies before inking a deal with Italian club Benetton.

But after five years with the Italian powerhouse, Melbourne-born Ioane said that he was ‘stoked’ about the opportunity to “play at home.”

“Honestly, it was always in the back of my mind that one day, before I retire, I’d like to come back and play at home.

“I was trying to look for that opportunity when I was playing in New Zealand.

“My daughter was born and the Rebels never came up. The Brumbies did, I was about 23, and it was pretty hard to make that decision whether to go over.

“But having my daughter helped me make that decision.

“I was gutted to leave straight overseas because I had played there previously, so to go back there was an element of ‘I’ve done that’, but it was best for me because my daughter was born.

“I always had in my head that I would play at home. When the opportunity arose, I had to pounce on it – I was so stoked when it came up.”