Cherif Traore posts follow-up message on racist secret Santa row

Out-of-favour Ireland international Simon Zebo has waded into the Cherif Traore racism row, calling on Benetton to name and sack the teammate who gave the prop a banana as a secret Santa present. The Guinea-born Italian front-rower took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal what had happened to him at the URC club on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As traditionally in a team it’s secret Santa time. A friendly and playful moment. A moment where you can afford to give anonymous gifts to your mates, even stingy, ironic ones. Yesterday [Tuesday], when it was my turn, I found a banana inside my present.

“A rotten banana, inside a bag of moisture. Apart from calling the gesture offensive, what hurt me most and seeing most of my mates present laughing. As if everything is normal.

“I’m used to it, or better, I’ve had to get used to it, having to make a good face on a bad game whenever I hear racist jokes in order to try not to hate the people close to me.

“Yesterday was different, though. Thankfully, some comrades, especially foreigners, tried to support me. Outside Italy, a gesture like this is severely condemned even in small realities, and this time I want to say mine.

Name and shame the scumbag Should be out of a job ? pic.twitter.com/xWwcYX99xh — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) December 21, 2022

“I’ve been up all night. Young guys from different backgrounds attended this secret Santa. I have decided not to remain silent this time to ensure that episodes like this don’t happen again to prevent other people finding themselves in my current situation in the future. And hoping the sender will learn a lesson.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On seeing the message, Munster winger Zebo, who has called out racism in the past in rugby, tweeted: “Name and shame the scumbag. Should be out of a job.”

A different line was drawn under the matter at Benetton, however, after Traore accepted an apology from the club over the incident. A statement read: “The entire team group was summoned following what happened to Cherif Traore.

“The meeting opened with the words of president Amerino Zatta and general manager Antonio Pavanello, who reaffirmed to all those present the firm position of condemnation by the company towards any form of expression of racism and form of discrimination. It then continued with the apologies addressed by all the green-and-white players to their teammate.”

Having accepted the apologies, Traore said in the statement: “This afternoon’s meeting was an opportunity to discuss and understand how what one of my companions did on the occasion of exchanging Christmas presents is purely the result of idiocy and nothing other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appreciate and accept his apologies and those of the entire team. I’m happy with the gesture and I’m sure what happened will make the group even more solid. We are a family and as such we will continue to commit ourselves on and off the pitch, fighting, as we always have, against all forms of discrimination.”

Club president Zatta added: “What happened against Cherif does not in any way reflect our identity and the values that the Benetton family has been carrying forward for years. I’m glad Cherif accepted the apology, understanding the absurd stupidity committed by one of his teammates.

“I’m sure that this will strengthen the sense of cohesion within the group and that such a gesture will never again find fertile ground within our family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherif Traore? (@cherif_traore)

Co-captain Michele Lamaro said: “On behalf of the entire team, I reiterate that we condemn any expression of racism and that no form of discrimination is accepted in our dressing room. We are all aware that certain limits should never be crossed. I would like to communicate publicly that as a team we have decided to strengthen our social commitment by embarking on a path aimed at the fight against any form of discrimination.”

Traore later posted a follow-up message to his Instagram, writing that Christmas was a time of forgiveness. “Christmas is around the corner. Christmas is kindness, Christmas is gratitude, Christmas is forgiveness. I speak these words over my life this year and I want to put them into practice.

“We don’t always get what we deserve and I admit it’s painful when that happens. But if you want to receive good, start doing it yourself first, right? The episode I lived through is viral and tonight I want to take this step first. I’m not like who put me through this.

“My Christmas ’22 words will just be ‘kindness, gratitude and forgiveness’. Goodness because I wanna take this situation and turn it to ‘good’. One day I will look back and be proud of the choice I made. I’m grateful for my club, my team and everyone who showed me closeness.

“And I want to forgive, which I admit, doesn’t mean forgetting something, being passive about it when it happened. But I want to lick my wounds and carry on with my head up high with no weight on my heart. I’m ready to start ’23 with the smile and the grit that has always set me apart. Will you stand by me?”