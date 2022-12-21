Edinburgh statement: Ben Vellacott contract extension

Ben Vellacott is excited by the direction in which Edinburgh are heading after the scrum-half signed a new multi-year deal with the URC club. The 27-year-old has made a positive impact in the Scottish capital since moving to DAM Health Stadium from Wasps 18 months ago and was rewarded with his first Scotland cap earlier this year.

Vellacott is looking forward to enjoying more positive moments after committing his future to Edinburgh ahead of Friday’s 1872 Cup showdown away to Glasgow. “It was a really easy decision for me,” Vellacott told the Edinburgh website after signing his new deal.

“I’m loving the direction the club is going in and the ambition the club has for the future. But, most of all, I’m loving playing footy with my best mates. Edinburgh is a very cool place with so much to do and to be able to experience it with my fiancee is really special.

“We have a list of places we want to visit or eat out at which is good fun ticking off, while we are getting married up here in summer 2024 and we’re both really excited.

“Being able to play the sport I love in so many different countries has been brilliant – I’m very grateful to have that opportunity with Edinburgh Rugby moving forward. I just want to help the club perform to its highest potential and compete with the very best in Europe.”

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair described Vellacott as a model professional. “The way he carries himself in both sessions and matches, takes on extra training or analysis, or the way he shares advice to younger players are all positive behaviours that have made him a real leader in our squad,” said Blair.

“He is a really dangerous attacking player who brings an added spark to everything we do going forward. He is also a hugely popular member of the playing squad and someone that brings an energy to training every single day. Long may that continue.”

Blair is relishing the prospect of trying to lead Edinburgh to a first away win over Glasgow since 2018. “I love it, you can see a buzz and energy around training,” he said when asked about derby week. “Glasgow have a great home record.

“We have talked about not having won there since 2018 and that’s a great challenge for us that we want to take on. We obviously want to quieten the crowd and impose our game. These derby games are always hard to call.”