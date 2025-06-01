Rassie Erasmus wades into heated debate over Jaden Hendrikse antics
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has come out to bat for his scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, who has faced a barrage of criticism following his antics during the Sharks’ penalty shootout victory over Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.
The contest at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on Saturday was forced into a shootout after neither side could be separated after 100 minutes of action.
The 15-cap Hendrikse was one of the Sharks’ three kickers in the shootout, alongside his brother Jordan and Bradley Davids.
After taking the first kick of the shootout, Hendrikse had clearly said something to rile up Munster fly-half Jack Crowley, who clapped back before taking his own kick.
However, the controversial moment came later in the shootout after the No.9 had converted his kick from 40 metres out. Moments before Crowley lined up his own kick, Hendrikse collapsed to the floor with cramp, where he was treated by the medics, much to the annoyance of the Irishman. Referee Mike Adamson did move the entourage treating the Springbok, but it only made the dynamic between the kickers more thorny.
After playing all 100 minutes of the match, Hendrikse can be forgiven for succumbing to cramp (albeit the location for the treatment was conveniently close to disrupt Crowley), but the moment that has caused a stir online was a wink he gave to his opponent while on the floor.
There seems to be little fence-sitting in this matter, with two camps swiftly forming in the wake of the match. Erasmus clearly appears to be in the camp defending Hendrikse.
The World Cup-winning coach, who selected Hendrikse for his recent Springboks alignment camp, has taken to X to share a picture of his scrum-half’s leg, which was undeniably cramping after he had taken the kick, in the latest turn in what is proving to be a heated debate.
Whether Hendrikse could have been treated elsewhere, or whether the wink was necessary, is open to discussion, but it’s irrefutable that something was happening with the 25-year-old’s calf.
This has become the latest divisive topic in rugby, with fans on either end of the spectrum calling for behaviour like this to be eradicated from the game entirely or, conversely, for gamesmanship of this nature to be encouraged as it only adds to the drama and spectacle.
🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/zmO8DzMxPC
— Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 1, 2025
