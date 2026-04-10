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United Rugby Championship

Sir Clive Woodward disciple Kennedy Tsimba revelling in coaching 'the chaos'

Former Zimbabwe international and ex-Bath and Cheetahs fly-half Kennedy Tsimba is exploring specialising in transition play.

Bath’s 1997/98 season is best remembered as the year they became the first English champions of Europe. But, privately, it was also the time when the genesis of an idea that transition play could be coached was planted in the mind of the one of the club’s overseas signings, Kennedy Tsimba.

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As the first black player to captain the Zimbabwe in 1998, Tsimba already had a track record in breaking new ground. But lately he’s become a pioneer in coaching transition, the grey area between attack and defence, where possession suddenly shifts from one team to another, and it’s all thanks to his brief six-month stay in the West Country.

Tsimba had come across to England as fly-half understudy to Mike Catt and Rich Butland, and while the Zimbabwean only made four appearances for the club, he made a lasting impression, scoring five tries, before returning to South Africa and making a name for himself with the Cheetahs.

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As a fleet-footed and quick-witted player, the World Rugby Hall of Famer excelled when the game broke down, using his instinct to play what was in front of him and make the most of broken field opportunities. So transition is nothing new to him, it’s just framed differently to when Andy Robinson and Sir Clive Woodward had a one-on-one chat with him at Bath in the early years of professionalism.

“When I started coaching I was coaching with certain methodologies, not understanding where they originated from. But when I got into a professional coaching role with the Bulls, I decided that I had time to dig deeper,” he explains.

“I looked back at footage of how I played, and I resonated with that phase of the game.

“The only coach that exactly sat down and asked me about it was Robbo. I think we had played a reserve match, and Robbo and Clive had a chat with me and said, ‘listen, you really excel when there is chaos and unstructured play and we must see if we can create more of that to suit your skills’.

“I have worked with some world-class coaches and none of them ever broke it down to me that way.

“I thought to myself, ‘are we not missing the next evolution of the game?’

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“So that was the start of my journey looking into this facet of rugby. It was quite profound and only now does it resonate with me because I have quite a few discussions with my players now.”

Kennedy Tsimba
Kennedy Tsimba during a Vodacom Bulls training sesssion.

Tsimba’s influence can be seen at Bath, nearly three decades after he graced The Rec, in the form of one of his own disciples, scrum-half Bernard van der Linde, who moved to the club from the Bulls.

“If any players knows about transition, it’s him,” says Tsimba.

“He’s what I call one of my influencers; the try he scored against Saracens (in the PREM) was transition play in its purest form.”

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Transition play has become one of the big buzzwords and catchphrases in rugby, every bit as much as kick-to-compete, truck and trailer and gain-line dominance.

In a recent interview on this website, Jake Sharp, kicking and skills coach of Northampton, arguably the best side at transition play in the PREM, explained that the rise of unstructured play was down to kicking creating really big transitions in play.

Tsimba, an assistant coach at the Bulls, insists it is possible to coach ‘the chaos’. “When you bring in a new concept there is obviously going to be resistance because people fear change because they don’t know how it is going to affect them. You have to look at it strategically, starting with the basics. But ultimately the moment they feel something it is easier to grapple, and within that chaos there is structure that can be coached.”

Tsimba logged every game the Springboks played at the last Rugby Woirld Cup, specifically looking at the outcomes of transition play, and how it came about, and continues to do so for matches in the URC, PREM and other major competitions.

“Transition is any time there is a change of possession – it can be voluntarily or involuntarily, you either kick it away or it is given to you by a mistake. As long as the ball stays in play, it is deemed unstructured,” he explained.

“The stats say that over half of the game is unstructured, but 95% of the time we are coaching structure. Our coaching philosophies have to change to adapt to that.

“We focus so much on the structured part, and that’s underrstandable, because it’s easier to understand that. But when chaos arises how do we get our players to feel comfortable and be able to excel?

“At first, people were saying it is uncoachable but with the way things have gone with modern technology, and people being more open minded, anything is coachable if you understand the principles behind it.

“It’s so important and it affects games in a big way. What is nice now is that when people see it in games they message me, saying ‘have you seen this?'”

So how do you coach something so fluid and, seemingly, unpredictable?

“There are a number of guiding principles that enable players to be accountable and they are then able to handle the chaos way much better,” he says.

“Reaction time is one of the most important elements, it is a great tool to be ahead of time. We look at that as a skill.

“If you look at Formula 1 drivers and tennis players in their preparation, they practice reaction times. When we have contestables, and a lot of them are going to be loose balls because a lot opt not to catch them, there has to be a reaction, so we practice body positioning, having your weight forward, so you are on the front foot.

“As part of my skills development sessions, I have introduced visual training through a virtual reality chaos and decision-making game, where you have to make decisions based on what’s presented to you. One might be if you see a hockey ball and it is red, you have to do one type of action, and you might see an American Football, which is green, which prompts you to do another action. There are various types of cognitive skills that you can work on.”

Related

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

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One of the understandable fears before this year’s Six Nations was that the Championship would be reduced to a kickfest, due to the change in the access laws and the way the game now favours attacking teams when the ball goes up in the air.

England had become masters of the tactic, mirroring what the Springboks had done so well in winning The Rugby Championship, as they strung together an 12-game winning streak.

But, as it turned out, by the time George Ford had put an extra layer of varnish on his boots in readiness for what lay ahead, other teams had come up with a plan to not only nullify their main attacking weapon but to also profit from the chaos that often comes from balls being slapped down from aerial contests.

France are the kings of unstructured play, in the northern hemisphere at least, but Tsimba believes they can still improve in this vital area as they go in search of their first world title in Australia in 2027.

“France have such great unstructured players; a framework of this kind could assist them by giving them a competitive edge.

“To win World Cups you need to be able to execute those transition moments consistently. We know from past World Cup finals, you may only get one chance and if don’t have that system in place, it can then backfire.

“You can watch any game and there is an average of two tries scored via transition play. But having a transitional system is not just about scoring tries, it is about territory, 22 entries,” he adds.

Tsimba is in World Rugby’s Hall of Fame, along with his brother Richard, Zimbabwe’s 1987 and 1991 World Cup star, for his contribution to the sport in Africa and the black community. But his biggest legacy could be the work he is doing now.

“My first question when I start presenting my ideas to a room of people is, ‘does defence win games?’ And they all say yes. And then I ask them the same question at the end of the presentation, and they say that defensive transitions win championships.

“Yes, you can always stop people from scoring but you still have to put points on the board yourself.

“This could be the next evolution of rugby coaching.”

Related

Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

South Africa are the world's best in many areas - including using kicking as a potent attacking weapon.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 33 minutes ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Top work LNR, turning it around and spending reasonably in that short space of time is a good effort I reckon. Very similar to how they pivoted their mercenary hire depot and focused on youth development instead.

16 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Waratahs vs Moana Pasifika takes: Super subs, moments that mattered

Exactly! At least keep yourself within touching distance but also 17-17 was on the cards and instead MP tapped then knocked it on.

Yes I know, lightning sadly. I can imagine, I don’t watch the PREM!



...

4 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

They need better players, as simple as that. An international class hooker, 8 and 10 for starters.

Yes, Segner was brilliant. Withy has been average all season for me.



...

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Waratahs vs Moana Pasifika takes: Super subs, moments that mattered

Last nights games first half was rugby made for Prince’s, great quality tactical battle, attack shape and defensive intent.

I was excited to catch the the second half this morning and while it obviously got a lot harder there was lots to like. Always like the look of Latu since his stag days and I’m not surprised he was much better last night in his natural position. I was surprised about how good Solomon was at center, it has taken a long time for him to find his place in rugby after show great talent as a youngster, but he should not be moved now. I see he shifted there late last year for Northland.



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4 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Waratahs vs Moana Pasifika takes: Super subs, moments that mattered

Yeah I did like Harrisons call to take the three at the end too, you can go long past 80 trying to score a try (well winning a penalty too) so plenty of time.

The second half got stopped by a storm mate, terrible conditions, I just finished watching Bears and Gloucster and that was worse (errors not contest/conditions related).



...

4 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'He's got to be in the mix': Untapped England talent likened to Dupont

I’d have had him in the England squad in the autumn and the 6N. Can understand Borthwick’s caution, but McParland is playing much better than Spencer or van Poortvliet at the moment. (He’s probably playing better than Mitchell too, but you can’t discount how integral Mitchell has been for England and Saints for the last few years - hence why he’s still ahead in the pecking order).

1 Go to comments
J
JPM 3 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Unfortunately the gate keeper is the salary cap not the operating result

16 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 3 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

Fair enough but the question remains; what is the purpose of the card other than to make the contest uneven? Rugby is all about fair contest for possession as much as possible.

Binning people for this sort of thing isn’t rewarding skill; it’s down to luck.



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6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 4 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

They were awful and look the disorganized team they are. They played some thrilling rugby late but the Blues were dominant really. I am really at a loss for what the Highlanders can do to get out of this mire they are stuck in since 2020.

Anton Segner has moved well ahead of Sean Withy in the rankings, changing around from the start of Super. It sort of encapsulates things for me.



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6 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 4 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

League will bin a guy for this now direct contact shoulder where they are different if contact is made somewhere else first or just with arm JAS was lower in the Origin match he got sent off for on the Walsh hit and Walsh lowered his height ducked down quickly JAS was lower than Zarn is on this tackle granted JAS was coming forward if Zarn had bent his back got more horizontal then this probs would been nothing

6 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 6 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

Zarn Sullivan getting carded was BS. He got low, went to make a tackle, the other dude slipped and wore a shoulder to the head.

Sux, but bad luck. What is Zarn supposed to do? Disappear? Dive at the ankles from now on incase the guy slips?



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6 Go to comments
S
SI 7 hours ago
Could England try to trigger Jack Willis break clause in Toulouse deal in time for RWC?

If England don’t use every resource they have to ensure that both Willis’s play in the next World Cup they might as well officially come out and admit that we will never win it again. Compare them to South Africa. In South Africa they do anything and everything to win the trophy every four years (and we will never have their athletes). Protect the club game all you want but winning a World Club propels the club game forward more than anything else ever could.

24 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Paradise compared to the Prem clubs with their £124m covid debt. And that’s before you add up their operating losses!

16 Go to comments
R
RickyBobby38 7 hours ago
Zarn Sullivan decides to stay in Auckland with new Blues deal

Canes got the better brother, that one at the Blues gives off small wee qee energy

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
Crowley and Byrne help Farrell's No.10 masterplan start to come together

Sale hardly had a team worthy of the description on the pitch so if that’s your yardstick then you’re in for a shock…

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
Crowley and Byrne help Farrell's No.10 masterplan start to come together

The coaching is key here and it hasn’t worked well for him at this point.

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Why UBB are edging the battle of dynasties in European rugby

Do you think that is the long term plan?

I can see why the other teams would want them in there but it’s getting harder to split the commercial rights with all the outside ownership.



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177 Go to comments
U
Uther 9 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Well the cumulative loss of the 30 clubs is 63 M€ (Around 42 M€ net).

Still better than 2 years ago.



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16 Go to comments
J
JD 9 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Well they are sponsored by Inter Marche who had revenue last year of over 48 billion euros which is pretty good. There are some smaller companies there too.

I think this article would interest you https://www.rugbypass.com/plus/a-french-clubs-moneyball-approach-to-scouting-tier-two-talent/



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16 Go to comments
J
J Marc 9 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Yes ,and everybody knows Aurillac is the best place to find sponsors….

16 Go to comments
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