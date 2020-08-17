7:16am, 17 August 2020

Premiership Rugby have confirmed that the 2019-20 Premiership Rugby Cup Final between Sale Sharks and Harlequins will take place on Monday 21 September. The final – which will kick off at 7.45pm – was postponed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Premiership Rugby is delighted to have found a gap in the rugby calendar to stage this important Cup Final.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a run-back of the opening game of the restarted Premiership, which saw Harlequins grab a 16 – 10 victory in a lacklustre affair.

The first silverware of the English domestic rugby season will be decided at the AJ Bell Stadium after Sale Sharks emerged from the Pool stages of the competition as No 1 seeds.

Alex Grove talks swimming the channel

The Sharks are going for their first trophy since winning the Premiership title in 2006, while Harlequins have not added to their own trophy cabinet since their Anglo-Welsh Cup win in 2013 when they beat Sale 32-14 in the final at Sixways.

Steve Diamond’s men topped their pool earlier in the season with four wins from four before comfortably seeing off Saracens 28-7 in the semi-finals.

Harlequins led the way in Group B with three victories and delivered a stunning performance in the last four, travelling to Sandy Park and scoring seven tries in a 49-22 victory over Exeter Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT