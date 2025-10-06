Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

PREM comparative form table reveals surprise frontrunner

BARNET, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Louis Rees-Zammit of Bristol is tackled by Nick Tompkins of Saracens during the Gallagher PREM match between Saracens and Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Positivity may be in short supply at Bristol and Northampton at the moment, given the ridiculous run of bad luck suffered by both squads on the injury front.

Having already been hit by the news that three frontline players needed surgery (AJ MacGinty, Harry Randall and Gabriel Ibitoye) following their opening round 42-24 win over Leicester, Bristol lost two more players – Louis Rees-Zammit and Joe Jenkins – in last weekend’s rout at the hands of Saracens.

Meanwhile, Saints have been soldiering on despite having a whole team of players in the treatment room, as well as their rested Lions, which may explain why they have fallen away badly in the second half of both their matches: the 33-33 draw at home to Exeter and the thrilling 37-34 round-two win at Gloucester.

Despite being stretched so thinly, both teams have accumulated more points than in the corresponding fixtures of the 2024/25 season, with Bristol leading the form table, along with Saracens, on +4.

Last season, a try bonus point was all the Bears had to show for their trip to Saracens, a 35-26 defeat, while they drew a blank in losing 36-19 at home to Leicester.

Saracens have enjoyed a blazing start to the season with back-to-back bonus-point wins against Newcastle and then Bristol,  taking them to the top of the PREM table, on points difference from Bath.

In 2024/25, Sarries had to settle for a losing point at Newcastle before bagging all five points against Bristol.

Saints, the then defending English champions, enjoyed a 30-24 win at home to Exeter a year ago, but had to settle for a point after scoring four tries in a 41-26 defeat away to Gloucester as the curtain was drawn on their insipid title defence, giving them three points fewer than this time around.

Exeter are the other team to be in ‘profit’, with the three points from their high-scoring draw against Saints complemented by the full five points from last weekend’s 38-15 win at home against Newcastle Red Bulls, whereas last season they could only manage five points from those same two fixtures.

Current PREM champions Bath’s results are like-for-like after the first two rounds, having picked up bonus-point wins away to Quins and at home to Sale last season, as has been the case this campaign.

The biggest ‘losers’ are Gloucester and Newcastle, who are five points down compared to the same fixtures in 2024/25.

Gloucester returned home from the CorpAcq Stadium pointless in round one, whereas they got two bonus points away to the Sharks in 2024/25, and the three points they bagged in the rollercoaster match to the Saints were also two fewer than the season before.

Newcastle picked up their first of their two PREM wins against Saracens last season, but failed to replicate that in their first league game as the Red Bulls, while they drew a blank at Exeter, whereas they got a losing bonus point – and should have had so much more – when beaten 17-15 at Sandy Park at the end of March.

Gallagher PREM comparative form frontrunners

1= Bristol +4pts
1= Saracens +4pts
3. Exeter +3pts
4. Northamton +3pts
5= Bath 0pts
5= Harlequins 0pts
5= Sale 0pts
8. Leicester -4pts
9= Gloucester -5pts
9= Newcastle -5pts

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments