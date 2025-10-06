Bath sign ex-England coach as Lee Blackett replacement

Bath Rugby have moved quickly to replace Lee Blackett, with former England coach Martin Gleeson having already reported for duty as the club’s new attack coach.

As RugbyPass exclusively revealed last week, Gleeson was recommended to Bath by Blackett, who left the club at the end of last month to become England’s attack coach.

Gleeson has only just finished a two-year stint at Warrington Wolves, having returned to his native 13-man code following two seasons at Wasps and then as one of Eddie Jones’ assistants.

Speaking on the appointment of Gleeson to his coaching set-up, Bath’s Head of Rugby Johann van Graan, said: “We are excited that Martin has joined our journey and we are looking forward to what he will add to this team of ours.”

In the two years that he was at Wasps, Gleeson developed a reputation as one of the most innovative coaches in the league, with Wasps reaching the 2020 Premiership final with the league’s best attack.

The 45-year-old Wiganer, who has been working under former Bath cross-coder Sam Burgess, is delighted to have been given the opportunity.

“What’s not to get excited about,” he said.

“I have been watching with a keen eye the team that Johann has put together and the journey they have been on over these last couple of years.

“There are a lot of people here that I already know, so that was a big factor behind me coming here and I am really looking to building on what Lee (Blackett) has put in place.”