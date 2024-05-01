Possible Wallabies bolters left out of Brumbies squad to play Fijian Drua

Two potential candidates to receive a maiden call-up into the Wallabies squad later this year have been left out of the Brumbies’ match-day 23 to take on the Fijian Drua at Canberra’s GIO Stadium.

Backrower Charlie Cale and winger Corey Toole have both been left out, with Toole’s unavailability coming down to an unfortunate injury that he picked up during the win over the Hurricanes.

With Toole out of action, Ollie Sapsford have shifted to the other wing while veteran Andy Muirhead returns to the starting lineout for the first time since round four.

Those are the only two changes in the backline, with coach Stephen Larkham making a futher five alterations to the starting side in the forward pack.



With no Cale, Wallaby Rob Valetini has shifted back to Number Eight, while Jahrome Brown will start at blindside flanker and the reliable Rory Scott holds his place at openside.

Canberra local Connal McInerney will start a match for the first time this season after coming into the run-on side at hooker. McInerney joins Wallabies James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa in an exciting front-row.

Another Wallaby in Nick Frost also comes back into the First XV. Frost will partner Tom Hooper in the middle-row, with Hooper set to start at lock for the first time since round two.

The Brumbies’ clash with the Fijian Drua at Canberra’s GIO Stadium is set to get underway at 7:35 pm AEST on Saturday evening.

Brumbies team to take on Fijian Drua

James Slipper Connal McInerney Allan Alaalatoa Nick Frost Tom Hooper Jahrome Brown Rory Scott Rob Valetini Harrison Goddard Noah Lolesio Ollie Sapsford Tamati Tua Len Ikitau Andy Muirhead Tom Wright

Replacements

Billy Pollard Harry Vella Sefo Kautai Darcy Swain Luke Reimer Ryan Lonergan Decland Meredith Hudson Creighton