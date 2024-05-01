Skipper Rob Leota back in starting side for Rebels’ ‘crucial’ Blues clash

Rebels captain Rob Leota has been named in the starting side for the first time since round six as the Melburnians look to shake up Super Rugby Pacific with a win over the second-place Blues on Friday.

The Rebels may sit fifth on the table at the moment but the playing group and coaches must be hurting following their disappointing 39-nil loss to the then-last-placed Crusaders last Friday night.

Melbourne could potentially drop below the Reds into sixth place if the Rebels fail to get the job done this week and the Queenslanders deliver against the Crusaders in Christchurch.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 17 48 First try wins 60% Home team wins 20%

“We know how crucial each game is – you see how tight the table is from fourth to 10th or 11th – one point can be the difference to get into that eight so we need to treat every game like it’s the most important,” captain Rob Leota told reporters this week.

Captain Rob Leota is back in the starting side and joins Wallaby Josh Kemeny and Vaiolinil Ekuasi in a formidable loose forwards trio. The tight five consists of Isaac Kailea, Jodan Uelese, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith and Josh Canham.

Halfback Ryan Louwrens will link up with Wallaby Carter Gordon in the halves once again, while former All Black Matt Proctor gets his second start of the year in the No. 13 jersey. Proctor joins David Feliaui in the midfield.

Former SVNS star Darby Lancaster retains his spot on a wing while Filipino Daugunu shifts from the midfield and onto the right edge. Wallaby Andrew Kellaway is the fullback once again.

This clash between the Rebels and Blues at Melbourne’s AAMI Park is set to kick-off at 7:35 pm AEST on Friday night. The fixture will be broadcast live on Stan Sport.

Melbourne Rebels to take on Blues

Isaac Kailea Jordan Uelese Taniela Tupou Angelo Smith Josh Canham Josh Kemeny Vaiolinil Ekuasi Rob Leota (c) Ryan Louwrens Carter Gordon Darby Lancaster David Feliaui Matt Proctor Filipo Daugunu Andrew Kellaway

Replacements

Ethan Dobbins Matt Gibbon Sam Talakai Tuaina Taii Tualima Maciu Nabolakasi Jack Maunder Jake Strachan Lachie Anderson