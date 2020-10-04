5:57am, 04 October 2020

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes exciting wing Yaw Penxe will heading to one of South Africa’s bigger teams soon – writes Warren Fortune.

The 23-year-old Penxe produced a passionate performance for the victorious Green team during the Springbok Showdown on Saturday.

He was solid on defence at Newlands and was “aggressive” under the high ball. He was also denied a try in the first half after being obstructed by Damian Willemse, which ultimately led to a penalty try.

Penxe has been one of the brightest stars for the Southern Kings over the last few seasons and with the Port Elizabeth side now out of the picture after they were placed into liquidation, he is destined for bigger things.

“If I was a coach somewhere, I will take that opportunity to bring him [Penxe] into my team,” Stick told reporters after the game.

“I’ve worked with him since he was 19 when I coached at the Kings and I’ve also coached him at the Baby Boks in 2017. I know he is a player with great potential. You could see under the high balls he was very aggressive.

“I will be surprised if Yaw, in two weeks’ time, will still be in PE. Probably a lot of teams will be after him now.

“I am actually happy for him now because once again they [Kings players] are going through tough times.

?? My Pro 14 Try of the season??? 1.The Crazy Offload from Fijian flyer Meli Rokoua ?? 2. Sheer Pace from Yaw Penxe ? 3. Win by @SouthernKingsSA ??

#Iwitnesseditall #KIN25-21EDI #PRO14 pic.twitter.com/BlLJy1vz5e — ThandoManana (@TandoManana) January 27, 2019

“What is happening in PE is not nice to see. I also have a soft spot for EP [Eastern Province]. I am who I am today because of them. They gave me that opportunity so, once again I will be happy to see Yaw getting an opportunity and getting invited by one of the top teams in South Africa.”

A late surge saw the Springbok Green come away with a 25-9 victory and bragging rights over Springbok Gold in the Castle Lager Springbok Showdown as South African rugby took another step back to full competitive play with a second, post lockdown run out.

