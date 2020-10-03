2:26pm, 03 October 2020

The Green Team claim bragging rights with a hard-fought 25-9 win over the Gold team at Newlands on Saturday. In an empty Newlands stadium, the Green team, coached by Mzwandile Stick, scored three unanswered tries during the Springbok Showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gold team, coached by Deon Davids, only managed to produce three penalties, one belonging to Damian Willemse and two for Curwin Bosch.

The Gold team dominated the early exchanges and kept the Green team inside their own 22.

James Hook talks to RugbyPass All Access

Nonetheless, Springbok Elton Jantjies did well to clear his line and relieve some pressure with the boot.

After eight minutes of play, Gold had a chance to open the score, however, Willemse pushed his penalty attempt wide – one of many to come.

While the Gold team appear the better team on paper and in the opening minutes it was the Green team who were first on the board. They managed to absorb the pressure and earned a scrum penalty. Elton Jantjies made no mistake as he opened the scoreboard with a successful three-pointer, 3-0 to Green.

The Green soon extend their lead as their forwards produced another powerful scrum and were awarded a penalty. 6-0 after 20 minutes of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green had another shot at goal, however, this time a 47-metre kick had the better of Jantjies.

After 33 minutes of play, the Gold team finally broke their duck with a successful Willemse penalty kick.

However, the flyhalf contest certainly belonged to Elton Jantjies as Willemse missed two of his three penalties kick before the half-time break, making sure Elton Jantjies team take a 6-3 lead at the break.

The first try of the Castle Lager #SpringbokShowdown goes to Team Green. Good work from Lombard, Nohamba and Penxe who is pulled back in the chase, with a penalty try awarded by the TMO. Watch live: https://t.co/7lMogXNPzy pic.twitter.com/sLZSAEdLJ5 — SuperSport ? (@SuperSportTV) October 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the powerful scums by Green team, the first half was anything but exciting. Both teams struggled to build momentum and the teams lack cohesion, while the breakdown and lineouts were just as scrappy.

In the second half, the teams came out with more intent but were still well below par. Three minutes into the second half, the Greens produced a noteworthy passage of play as a break by Gianni Lombard followed by great interplay between Sanele Nohamba and Yaw Penxe got the side inside the danger zone.

However, in the build-up, Green wing Penxe was blatantly pulled back by Willemse, who was handed a yellow card conceding a penalty try – taking the score to 13-3 in favour of Green.

The coaches finally made some changes as Curwin Bosch made his way onto the field. Bosch took over the kicking duty and added two successful penalties to the Gold’s team tally

The Green extended their lead as Siya Kolisi powered over at the back of maul for the try. Elton missed the conversion, 18-6.

Green delivered the killer blow as replacements Juarno dived over the try line. Wolhuter added the extras for the win.

Man of the match: For the Gold, Steven Kitshoff was the standout performer, while Sikhumbuzo Notshe, also made a noteworthy contribution. For the Green, Sanele Nohamba was impressive and made his case for the Springbok spot, while Siya Kolisi, Duane Vermeulen and Retshegofaditswe Nche also deserve a mention. Our nod goes to Springboks veteran and Green flyhalf Elton Jantjies, The Lions flyhalf dictatored proceedings and decision-making place the opposite number under pressure.

The scorers:

For Green:

Tries: Penalty try, Kolisi, Augustus

Con: Wolhuter

Pens: E Jantjies 2

For Gold:

Pens: Willemse, Bosch 2

Yellow card: Damian Willemse (Springbok Gold, 45 – cynical infringement)

Teams:

Green Team: 15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Retshegofaditswe Nche.

Replacements: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24 Jeremy Ward, 25 Kade Wolhuter.

Team Commissioner: Rassie Erasmus

Team coach: Mzwandile Stick

Gold Team: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Nizaam Carr, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 James Venter, 21 Vincent Tshituka, 22 Ivan van Zyl, 23 Curwin Bosch, 24 Werner Kok, 25 Manual Rass.

Team Commissioner: Jacques Nienaber

Team Coach: Deon Davids

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Assistant referees: Marius van der Westhuizen, Rasta Rasivhenge

TMO: Joey Klaaste-Salmans