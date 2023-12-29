Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Pat Lam names returning fly-half for 'one of the tougher challenges'

By Grant Constable
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam looks on as the team arrive prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Bristol Bears at Kingston Park on December 22, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After sustaining a hamstring injury in their round one victory over Leicester Tigers in October, fly-half AJ MacGinty will make his return when Bristol Bears face Sale Sharks on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Callum Sheedy ruled out through injury, MacGinty is back to take on his former club in the round 11 clash at Salford Community Stadium.

Injured Virimi Vakatawa is replaced by James Williams at inside centre, while Benhard Janse van Rensburg moves to outside centre and Gabriel Ibitoye returns to the back three as Rich Lane drops to the bench.

In the second row, Josh Caulfield replaces the injured James Dun, while Jake Woolmore comes into the front row and Steven Luatua continues as captain in the absence of Fitz Harding.

Director of Rugby, Pat Lam, said: “Going up to Sale on a Friday night is one of the tougher challenges in the Gallagher Premiership, highlighted by the fact that they have not lost at home in the league this season.

“We know playing as a team for 80mins will give us the best chance of success, and that is our main focus on Friday night.”

Bristol Bears Team:

15 Max Malins, 14 Noah Heward, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 James Williams, 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Harry Randall, 1 Jake Woolmore, 2 Gabriel Oghre, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Josh Caulfield, 5 Joe Batley, 6 Steven Luatua (c), 7 Dan Thomas, 8 Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements
16 Will Capon, 17 Sam Grahamslaw, 18 George Kloska, 19 Joe Owen, 20 Jake Heenan, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 23 Rich Lane.

Sale Sharks team:

15 Joe Carpenter, 14 Tom Roebuck, 13 Sam James, 12 Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, 11 Arron Reed, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Gus Warr, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Cobus Wiese, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 7 Ben Curry ©, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements
16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Tumy Onasanya, 18 James Harper, 19 Josh Beaumont, 20 Sam Dugdale, 21 Nye Thomas, 22 Tom Curtis, 23 Telusa Veainu.

