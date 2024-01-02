Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Bristol statement: The signing of Viliame Mata

By Liam Heagney
Viliame Mata in action with Fiji (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Pat Lam’s Bristol have won the race to recruit Fiji No8 Viliame Mata for next season. The Pacific Islander is currently playing his eighth season with Edinburgh in the URC, but he is now a confirmed signing for the Gallager Premiership.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement read: “Fijian back row sensation Viliame ‘Bill’ Mata will join Bristol Bears from Edinburgh ahead of the 2024/25 season. The 32-year-old, one of the game’s most exciting superstars, was a standout player at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, scoring against England in the quarter-final.

“Mata, who stands at 6ft 5ins and weighs in at 125kg, was nominated for EPCR player of the year and named Guinness PRO14 players’ player of the year in 2018/19 and won Olympic Gold with Fiji at Rio 2016.

Video Spacer

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber
Video Spacer
Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

“Big Bill has made more than 100 appearances for Edinburgh, becoming the first non-Scottish qualified player to become a club centurion.”

Bristol director of Rugby Lam, said: “Viliame is one of the most powerful and exciting back row players in the game, so we are delighted to be bolstering our forward pack with a player of his world-class calibre next season.

“While he is destructive and brings gain line on both sides of the ball, he also possesses the passing/offloading skills and experience that will add real value to our team.

“His performances as a centurion for Edinburgh and at the recent Rugby World Cup in France for Fiji showcased his experience and ability at the top level. We are pleased to be bringing him to the Bears and the Premiership next season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mata added: “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Bristol Bears next season. I’m excited for the challenge of playing for a different team, in a different environment and a different league.”

