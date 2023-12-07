Edinburgh address Bill Mata future amid talk of possible Bristol move

Edinburgh senior coach Sean Everitt admits the club would love to keep star No.8 Viliame ‘Bill’ Mata but accepts that finances may dictate the Fijian’s next move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mata, 32, is in his eighth season in the Scottish capital and remains a leading light in the URC outfit’s back row, having originally joined in October 2016 after winning Olympic gold with Fiji’s sevens team in Rio.

He signed a contract extension in January 2021 but as one of the highest-paid players in the country who is not a Scotland international, it remains to be seen whether Scottish Rugby will sanction a sufficiently competitive new deal to retain him, given the governing body reported a £10.5m deficit in the last financial year.

RugbyPass revealed on the weekend that Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam is keen to take the No.8 to Ashton Gate, and Everitt accepts it is not in his hands whether he will still be able to call on Mata beyond the current campaign.

“Who wouldn’t want Bill Mata in their franchise after the way he performed in the World Cup?” the South African said.

“There will be a lot of our players being spoken to behind our backs, that is just the nature of the game. At the same time, we are looking to beef up our squad. So, I don’t think it changes from franchise to franchise.

“Bill is one of the best players in his position and a sought-after player, but we just don’t know at this stage what the final offers are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everitt is the fifth head coach Mata has played under at Edinburgh, having originally been signed by Alan Solomons, who was replaced within a fortnight by first interim coach Duncan Hodge, then Richard Cockerill and subsequently Mike Blair before Everitt’s arrival this summer.

Asked whether Mata’s age made him an expensive option at this stage of his career, Everitt made it clear that replacing the 32-year-old’s ball-carrying grunt, sublime handling skills and durability would be a tall order.

“It depends what the offer is and the finances involved,” he said. “As a person we would be delighted to keep him here. He is a great man who gets on well with everybody in the group. He is well liked in the squad and that plays a big part in trying to keep someone here and gives us hope, but at the end of the day we are not in control of the finances.

“Whatever comes of it, we’ll support him either way. We know he is popular with the Edinburgh fans too and it would be great if Edinburgh could keep him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all know that players that are world class demand a big pay cheque and that is fair. You can replace anyone. Nobody is irreplaceable but it is the character that you need to replace and that’s important to me.”

While the long-term future of one of his frontline operators remains in doubt, in the short term Everitt is able to welcome back Scotland wing Darcy Graham for Saturday’s European Challenge Cup match at home to Castres.

Darcy Graham will return to action for the first time in over two months after picking up a hip injury in Scotland’s final World Cup pool match (Photo Julian Finney/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Graham scored five tries at the Rugby World Cup but suffered a hip injury in Scotland’s final pool match against Ireland and has also had surgery to remove a screw in his knee from an earlier operation since returning from France.

“Darcy was one of the best wings in the World Cup so it is great to have him back,” added Everitt, whose side started their Challenge Cup campaign with a 31-18 defeat at Clermont last Friday.

“He brings a wealth of experience and he certainly excites people on counter-attack and that is what Castres is going to offer us, so I am looking forward to having him back.

“Without Blair [Kinghorn, who has joined Toulouse] there, he offers us leadership in the back three as well and he is world class. It is exciting for the team, it is exciting for him and he is chomping at the bit to get back on the field and not having worked with him before, it is great to see him out there. It is always good to have a player as good as Darcy back.”

In another boost for Edinburgh, Argentina wing/full-back Emiliano Boffelli, who was injured in the Pumas’ World Cup bronze final against England, has also returned to full training this week.

If he suffers no ill effects, the 28-year-old should be available for selection for the first of a festive double -header against Scottish rivals Glasgow a week on Friday, 22 December.