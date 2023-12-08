Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

United Rugby Championship News

Gareth Davies stars as Scarlets take advantage of Jenkins' red card

Second-half surge earns Edinburgh a statement win at Ulster

Stormers beat Zebre in a game that won't live long in the memory

Giacomo Da Re scores late try as Benetton fight back to beat Ospreys

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on the perception of empty stadiums

Jacques Nienaber discusses the differences between stadium sizes in Ireland and South Africa

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 28 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 28 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Edinburgh could lose Fiji No.8 Bill Mata to Premiership

By Ian Cameron
Viliame Mata of Edinburgh Rugby looks on during the Heineken Champions Cup game between Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Bristol Bears are said to be interested in the acquisition of Fiji’s No.8 sensation, Viliame ‘Bill’ Mata, from Scottish URC outfit Edinburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass understands that Bristol’s Director of Rugby, Pat Lam, is showing keen interest in bringing the 32-year-old powerhouse to Ashton Gate.

Mata, who is widely regarded as one of the best No.8s in the game, currently commands a significant £450,000 salary, making him one of the highest-paid players in Scottish rugby. The prospect of luring Mata to Bristol is certainly a mouthwatering one for the Bears’ faithful, with ‘Big Bill’ widely regarded as one of the sport’s most dynamic and skilful No.8s.

Video Spacer

Sam Warburton on club rugby in Wales
Video Spacer
Sam Warburton on club rugby in Wales

Bristol’s current roster already boasts formidable back-row talent, with players like Magnus Bradbury, Fitz Harding, Jake Heenan, Dan Thomas and Steven Luatua among the ranks. However, the undeniable skills and experience that the 6’5, 115kg Fijian brings to the table appear to have caught the attention of Lam and the Bears’ recruitment team.

A cult hero in among the Scottish capital’s rugby fans, Mata would be a massive loss to Edinburgh, having become the first non-Scotland-qualified player to reach 100 appearances for the side last year.

Mata – who made his first appearance for Edinburgh in 2016 – was named Guinness PRO14 Players’ Player of the Year and nominated for the European player of the year after an impressive 2018-19 campaign.

Related

Exeter Chiefs eyeing up former England prop Goodrick-Clarke

Exeter Chiefs are looking to raid the RFU Championship in search of more forward gold, with the Devon based Gallagher Premiership side closing in on former London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE A bluffer's guide to French teams in the Champions Cup A bluffer's guide to French teams in the Champions Cup
Search