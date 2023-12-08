Exeter Chiefs eyeing up former England prop Goodrick-Clarke

Exeter Chiefs are looking to raid the RFU Championship in search of more forward gold, with the Devon-based Gallagher Premiership side closing in on former London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke.

RugbyPass understands that Rob Baxter is eager to capture the signature of the 124kg prop who is currently plying his trade with Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship, having joined following the demise of London Irish at the end of last season.

Goodrick-Clarke played for England under Eddie Jones in an uncapped match against the Barbarians back last year and has been involved in several wider England training camps.

The 27-year-old had originally joined London Irish from Richmond ahead of the 2019/20 season. A Championship standout, Goodrick-Clarke had become a key part of the Richmond pack and was named in the 2018/19 Championship Dream Team before moving to Irish.

Just reaching his prime as a prop, the potential signing could prove a great bit of business for Exter Chiefs, who underwent a major rebuild of personnel over the summer.

On the other side of the equation, it will be a loss for the ambitious Ealing Trailfinders, who currently sit top of the RFU Championship with six games played. Ealing have built an impressive squad in recent seasons, which includes the likes of Biyi Alo, Tom Collins, Nathan Earle, Bobby de Wee, Dan Lancaster, Cian Kelleher, Jordie Reid, Steven Shingler, Billy Twelvetrees, Lloyd Williams and Jonah Holmes.