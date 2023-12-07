Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The superstar sisters taking the SVNS world by storm

2

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

3

Australia survive quarter-final scare at Cape Town SVNS

4

South Africa intent on giving back to ‘special’ crowd in Cape Town

5

How offseason ‘World Series’ has set Australia up for more SVNS glory

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Rugby World Cup 2023 News

'Nearly men': Ian Foster's All Black legacy as head coach

The World Cup elimination messages Galthie got from Henry, Woodward

Breaking: Former Fiji boss Simon Raiwalui confirms his next move

Why Miles Amatosero can be the Wallabies' next Will Skelton

More RWC23 More News

Trending Video

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 32 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 32 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News

Leicester Tigers statement: Rocky Clark

By Ian Cameron
Rochelle Clark of Barbarians is tackled by Lindelwa Gwala of Springboks during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV at Twickenham Stadium on November 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

England legend Rocky Clark has walked away from Leicester Tigers after just six month to continue to pursue a career in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most capped England Women’s players of all time, Clark had been set-piece coach at Leicester but is now turning her hand full-time to broadcasting.

The former Saracens forwards coach said: “After an enjoyable six months of coaching at Leicester Tigers, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave my regular coaching position in order to concentrate on my media career. I wish all the team well for the remainder of the 23/24 campaign.”

Video Spacer

Jacques Nienaber on the perception of empty stadiums
Video Spacer
Jacques Nienaber on the perception of empty stadiums

A club statement reads: “Leicester Tigers assistant coach Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Clark MBE has left the club, by mutual agreement, to concentrate on her broadcasting and media career. The former England Women’s international joined the programme in the summer, while continuing her work in the media.”

Leicester Tigers Head of Women’s Rugby Vicky Macqueen said: “We want to thank Rocky for all the work she’s done for us over the last few months, helping us in our introduction to the top-tier of women’s rugby in this country.”

“Her knowledge of the Premiership and experience in the game has been a great value to our programme and, on behalf of everybody at the club, I thank her for the contribution and wish her all the best in the future.”

Forwards Coach Luke Stratford and Senior Coach Tom Hudson will take on Clark’s responsibilities for the remainder of the 23/24 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Why Dan McKellar has found a second home at Welford Road Why Dan McKellar has found a second home at Welford Road
Search