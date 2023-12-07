Leicester Tigers statement: Rocky Clark

England legend Rocky Clark has walked away from Leicester Tigers after just six month to continue to pursue a career in the media.

One of the most capped England Women’s players of all time, Clark had been set-piece coach at Leicester but is now turning her hand full-time to broadcasting.

The former Saracens forwards coach said: “After an enjoyable six months of coaching at Leicester Tigers, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave my regular coaching position in order to concentrate on my media career. I wish all the team well for the remainder of the 23/24 campaign.”

A club statement reads: “Leicester Tigers assistant coach Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Clark MBE has left the club, by mutual agreement, to concentrate on her broadcasting and media career. The former England Women’s international joined the programme in the summer, while continuing her work in the media.”

Leicester Tigers Head of Women’s Rugby Vicky Macqueen said: “We want to thank Rocky for all the work she’s done for us over the last few months, helping us in our introduction to the top-tier of women’s rugby in this country.”

“Her knowledge of the Premiership and experience in the game has been a great value to our programme and, on behalf of everybody at the club, I thank her for the contribution and wish her all the best in the future.”

Forwards Coach Luke Stratford and Senior Coach Tom Hudson will take on Clark’s responsibilities for the remainder of the 23/24 campaign.