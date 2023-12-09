Watch - Blair Kinghorn scores on Toulouse debut with help from Antoine Dupont

Scotland star Blair Kinghorn has got his Toulouse career off to a flyer after scoring on debut for his new side.

A little help from France superstar Antoine Dupont paved the way for the Scot who duly marked his debut for Toulouse with a try against Cardiff in the Investec Champions Cup.

The 26-year-old Scottish full-back, who joined the Top 14 champions from Edinburgh, didn’t fumble his chance to score, capitalizing on a break initiated by Toulouse’s speedster Thomas Ramos just moment earlier.

Dupont – who is heading to the HSBC SVNS circuit in the new year – delivered a pinpoint pass on the inside to the awaiting Kinghorn, who expertly touched down under the posts.

The well-coordinated play not only highlighted Toulouse’s attacking finesse but also served as a promising glimpse into the dynamic partnership forming between Dupont and the new minted Toulousain talent.