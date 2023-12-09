Watch - Blair Kinghorn scores on Toulouse debut with help from Antoine Dupont
Scotland star Blair Kinghorn has got his Toulouse career off to a flyer after scoring on debut for his new side.
A little help from France superstar Antoine Dupont paved the way for the Scot who duly marked his debut for Toulouse with a try against Cardiff in the Investec Champions Cup.
The 26-year-old Scottish full-back, who joined the Top 14 champions from Edinburgh, didn’t fumble his chance to score, capitalizing on a break initiated by Toulouse’s speedster Thomas Ramos just moment earlier.
Dupont – who is heading to the HSBC SVNS circuit in the new year – delivered a pinpoint pass on the inside to the awaiting Kinghorn, who expertly touched down under the posts.
The well-coordinated play not only highlighted Toulouse’s attacking finesse but also served as a promising glimpse into the dynamic partnership forming between Dupont and the new minted Toulousain talent.
Blair Kinghorn scores on debut for Toulouse with a little help from Antoine Dupont and Thomas Ramos ?#TOUvCAR #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/vOfjR4ZYlU
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 9, 2023
Comments
Latest Comments
just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.Go to comments
Sayonara Japan.Go to comments