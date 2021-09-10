Paddy Jackson set to play in Ireland for first time since May 2017

6:40am, 10 September 2021

London Irish out-half Paddy Jackson is poised to play his first match in Ireland this Friday since last featuring for Ulster in a May 2017 PRO12 win over Leinster in Belfast. The now 29-year-old was stood down by the IRFU shortly playing for Ireland in Japan that summer and his contract was eventually terminated in April 2018 despite being found not guilty of raping a young student at a house party in Belfast.

Jackson has since gone on to rebuild his rugby career overseas, initially spending a year in France with Perpignan before switching to London Irish and becoming a vital part of their set-up under Declan Kidney, the coach who game him his Test debut in 2013.

It was announced earlier this week that Jackson would continue in the leadership role at the English club which he was first given last November, joining Nick Phipps in assisting skipper Matt Rogerson for the coming 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership. That decision ignited a social media storm with #Ibelieveher and ‘Paddy Jackson’ trending on Twitter in Ireland.

It’s a debate now set to continue into the weekend as Jackson has been included in the 37-man squad London Irish have brought to Galway for Friday night’s pre-season match versus Connacht – the first outing for Jackson in Ireland in 52 months.

He had previously missed out on trips back to his native country, giving a Challenge Cup match at Connacht with Perpignan and a pre-season game at Munster with London Irish a miss, but he is now finally ready to bridge a long gap as he has been chosen as one of the 17 backs that Kidney has brought with him to the Sportsground.

#Ibelieveher and ‘Paddy Jackson’ have been trending on Twitter in Ireland since the latest London Irish leadership group announcement was made this weekhttps://t.co/rFUK6Hoya4 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 9, 2021

Jackson’s inclusion wasn’t touched on by London Irish in their squad release, Kidney saying: “The trip to Connacht will be a good chance for the players to get some game time under their belts ahead of the new season. The players and staff have worked hard this pre-season, and this is an opportunity to put it into practice before the trip to Worcester.”

LONDON IRISH (vs Connacht, Friday)

Forwards (20): Will Goodrick-Clarke, Marcel van der Merwe, Allan Dell, Ollie Hoskins, Jamie Dever, Agustin Creevy, Mike Willemse, Matt Cornish, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, George Nott, Jack Cooke, Matt Rogerson, Ben Donnell, Albert Tuisue, Tom Pearson, Isaac Curtis-Harris, Josh Smart, Izzy Moore-Aiono, Sean O’Brien;

Backs (17): Nick Phipps, Ben White, Hugh O’Sullivan, Paddy Jackson, Rory Jennings, Theo Smerdon, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Curtis Rona, Terrence Hepetema, Matt Williams, Phil Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Kyle Rowe, Alex Harmes, Cillian Redmond, James Stokes, Tom Parton.

Jackson hasn't been capped by Ireland since his high profile court case in 2018 #SixNations #PremRugbyhttps://t.co/weVTjyrJoJ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 3, 2021