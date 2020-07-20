12:58pm, 20 July 2020

The Ospreys have confirmed that backrower Guido Volpi has agreed a two-year deal to extend his stay at the Liberty Stadium. Volpi, 24, went out on loan to the Doncaster Knights in the English championship before returning to Wales to be part of the Ospreys pre-season preparations.

The 6’4, 110kg back row joined the Ospreys back at the start of the 2018-19 season and has gone onto feature seven times for the region.

Volpi made his Guinness PRO14 debut in September of 2018, coming off the bench against Munster at the Irish Independent Park. He made his Champions Cup debut in Paris in December 2019 against Racing 92.

“The fact that the Ospreys have shown the faith in me with this new contract is a real vote of confidence for me,” Volpi told the Ospreys website.

Before moving to the region back in 2018, Volpi was part of Argentina’s high-performance programme. As a youngster he played for CUQ Rugby in Buenos Aires before heading to France to sign for Narbonne, he captained the club in the ‘Espoirs’ competition for under-23 teams.

Dan Griffiths, Rugby General Manager at the Ospreys said: “Guido has fantastic athletic ability and continues to make good progress in the programme. The opportunity to play under Clive Griffiths at Doncaster in the Championship last season gave him regular rugby at a professional level, where he showed his potential as a dynamic ball carrier. The challenge for Guido is to continue to develop and refine elements of his game and put himself in the thoughts of the coaches.

“He is now back with the Ospreys as we build for the return to rugby and has the chance to impress our new Head Coach, Toby Booth, over the next few months.”

Volpi is the latest player to sign a new contract at the region, following on from hooker Sam Parry, centre Owen Watkin, locks Bradley Davies and Adam Beard, wing Keelan Giles, scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams, fly half Cai Evans, props Tom Botha, Rhodri Jones and Ma’afu Fia and backrower Sam Cross.

They were joined by new signings scrum half Rhys Webb, fullback Mat Protheroe, prop Nicky Thomas, second row Rhys Davies and outside half Stephen Myler.

