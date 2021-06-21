'On f***in' all of them' - exactly what banned Leicester hooker Youngs said to ref

6:30am, 21 June 2021

Leicester Tigers hooker Tom Youngs will be obliged to referee at least two community rugby matches for his role in the ugly scenes at the end of the Bristol Bears, Leicester Tigers’ game nine days ago.

Youngs pleaded guilty to “conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game”. This charge was for disrespecting the authority of the match official following Leicester Tigers vs Bristol Bears on Saturday 5 June 2021. The incident in question occurred after the full-time whistle.

The Leicester Tigers captain was not on the field of play at the time. He had been replaced and was sitting on the bench. The report notes: “He was not far from an area where discussions were taking place between the referee Ian Tempest and coaching/management staff from both clubs. Television cameras were broadcasting events and it is clear, from any objective standpoint, that these were difficult and unusual events. Emotions were running very high.”

It was then Youngs’ ‘out of character’ exchange with the referee after Leicester were unable to score and the game ended, which resulted in a brawl between both teams, which placed him in hot water. The conversation was picked up by the ref mic, although it was accepted that Youngs have approached to shake the ref’s hands:

TY: “What you did mate, f****ing not strong enough, for fucking not giving the penalty try”

IT: “On which one?”

TY: “And you get a f***in fight like that”

IT: “On which one?”

TY: “Mate, all of them”

IT: “Ok, ok”

TY: “On f***in all of them. You know, Ian. Watch it back, Ian”

Tempest did not report Youngs and in a statement to the panel, defended the player: “I would like to place on record that whilst I don’t condone the actions of Tom Youngs it was an unusual and highly emotional ending to the match for both teams, considering the way that the last 10 minutes of the match

was played out. During the conversation that took place on the field immediately at the end of the match with Tom Youngs, I never once felt threatened or intimidated by his actions.”

Youngs was given a two-week suspension from playing, of which one week has already been served. The second week of the ban is suspended until 28 February 2022 on the provision that Youngs completes the England Rugby Refereeing Award Course and referees two community age grade rugby matches before the deadline. “This is to enable the player to get greater insight as to the particular demands and pressures of being a match official.”

The RFU also said that “the events towards the end of the Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears match have been fully investigated. No further charges will be brought, but warnings and reminders as to future conduct have been made and the matters are now closed.”