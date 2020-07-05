4:59am, 05 July 2020

Olympic champion Charlotte Caslick is planning to switch from rugby sevens to rugby league in the hopes of pulling on the Queensland jersey in the State of Origin.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Rio gold-medallist wants to temporarily play for the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW with the women’s sevens cancelled and the Tokyo Olympics postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old’s code switch has been given the nod by Australia’s seven’s coach John Manenti.

“I’ve had some conversations with the Roosters. The success they’ve had in the men’s game makes it a very interesting opportunity for me,” Caslick told the newspaper.

“That would also keep me in Sydney and close to the sevens girls, which is really important to me.”

She said she would “100 per cent” want to run out for the Maroons in Origin if she is good enough to be selected.

“It’s the pinnacle of women’s rugby league and we’ve all seen what a big game it’s become in t he last couple of years,” Caslick said.

Caslick scored five tries and set up two others in her first two matches, after returning from injury, at the Sydney Sevens in February before the hosts were knocked out in the semi-finals.